A self-help book author had about 300 animals crammed into her New York home

Rescuer with cages to remove some 300 overcrowded animals, including rabbits, birds and others, from a home in Miller Place, N.Y., Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 (Terria Clay/ASPCA via AP)

Authorities in the state of New York rescued almost 300 animals that were crowded into a house and accused a woman of cruel confinement.

The so-called “Operation Open Cage” began on October 1, when investigators were contacted by animal control officers who reported an overcrowding situation. in the aldea of ​​Miller Place, in Long IslandThe Suffolk County District Attorney reported.

Officers found a total of 118 rabbits, 150 birds, 15 cats, seven turtles, three snakes, and several mice living in the filth, many surrounded by their own feces and urine and sometimes covered in cockroaches.

The home’s owner, Karin Keyes, 51, was charged with multiple counts of cruel confinement of animals. She is a social worker and author of the self-help book Journey Into Awareness: Reclaiming Your Life. It was unknown if he had a lawyer who could discuss his legal situation.

Rabbits in a pen inside the home under investigation in Miller Place, N.Y. (Terria Clay/ASPCA via AP)

Teams from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) helped the District Attorney’s Biological, Environmental and Animal Safety Team and local officials remove and transport the animals to animal welfare organizations in New York for receive veterinary care.

“When ASPCA first responders arrived on the property, it became clear that immediate intervention was necessary to remove hundreds of stray animals from the brutal and inhumane conditions to which they were subjected and provide them with expert care,” said Matt Bershadker, president and CEO of the ASPCA.

Jane Bonner, a member of the Brookhaven City Council, said in a statement that “the level of cruelty and abhorrent conditions to which the animals were subjected is beyond comprehension. The terrible neglect they were forced to endure cannot be excused or explained in any way.”

With AP information

