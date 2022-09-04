A senior official of the Chinese regime will travel to Russia in the coming days in the highest-ranking visit since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine.

Li Zhanshu speaks at the second plenary session of the CNP at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

The head of the Chinese legislature, Li Zhanshuwill travel to Russia next week, state media indicated this Sunday, in what will be the highest-ranking visit by a Chinese representative to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began in February.

Li, who occupies the third position in the ladder of Chinese powerwill make official visits to Russia, Mongolia, Nepal and South Korea from next Wednesday to September 17, according to the official Chinese agency. Xinhua.

Li Zhanshu, in front of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang (Reuters)

In Russia, he will attend the Eastern Economic Forum scheduled for Monday and for four days in the city of Vladivostok, in the far east of the country, Xinhua said.

The Hong Kong daily South China Morning Post points out that Li will be the highest-ranking Chinese leader to travel abroad since the start of the COVID pandemicto which Beijing has responded by shielding its borders.

Vladimir Putin y Xi Jinping (reuters)

Since then, the foreign policy chief of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Yang Jiechi, has been the only one of the 25 members of the almighty Politburo -the highest decision-making body of the ruling political party- to travel abroad.

Beijing and Moscow have come closer in recent years to the point of establishing a “limitless” relationship, which seeks to be an overweight to the global influence of the United States.

At the same time, tension between China and the West has grown over Beijing’s refusal to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. China has also criticized Western countries for imposing sanctions on Moscow and sending weapons to Ukraine.

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping proclaimed a “new era” in bilateral relations; Although Beijing has opposed Western sanctions on Moscow after its attack on Ukraine, it has also insisted that its ties with Russia are those of a “strategic partner” and do not represent an “alliance”.

