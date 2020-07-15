A series of resignations in the Congress over the removal of Sachin Pilot, NSUI and several party officials renounced the post

Jaipur: Soon after Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee, NSUI State President Abhimanyu Punia also resigned from the post on Tuesday. Poonia said that about 400 to 500 members who have held various positions in the Youth Congress, National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Seva Dal have resigned in protest against the latest developments. Also Read – Sanjay Jha suspended from Congress, accused of anti-party activities

Meanwhile, more than 50 Congressmen in Pilot's constituency Tonk have also resigned against action on their leader. Pali District Congress President Chunnilal Chadwas has also resigned from the party. On the other hand, the pilot said in one of his tweets, "My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all those who have come in support of me today. Ram Ram Sa " Retweeting this tweet, Poonia wrote, "We have to defeat slavery and win the struggle. Pilot of Rajasthan. "

Poonia said that she has resigned from her post in support of Sachin Pilot. He said on Twitter, "Our conscience is alive, this is our self-respect." With Sachin Pilot. " The Congress on Tuesday removed Sachin Pilot as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and the head of the party's state unit. At the same time, his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena were also removed from the state cabinet. There are also reports of protests in several areas of Gujjar community in the state against the action on the pilot. High alert has been declared in Gurjar-dominated Dausa, Ajmer, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur and Bharatpur to avert any untoward incident.