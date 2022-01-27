A sex game with Hitler as the protagonist arrives on Steam and receives a barrage of criticism for a historical error

The “video game” managed to avoid the publication criteria of Valve, responsible for the store, for several hours.

Although those responsible for Steam they fight to keep videogames away with inappropriate content for the store, from time to time they sneak in some other proposal totally away from the criteria of Valve. This has been the case for Sex With Hitler, which honoring its name invites players to have carnal relations with the top leader of Nazi Germany.

A medical report states that Hitler had only one testicle descendedAnd this implies see the naked dictator. The result? A complete historical nonsense. As reported by VICE, users did not forgive that its creators, Romantic Room, did not take into account a condition of Adolf Hitler: suffered from cryptorchidism on the right side of the testicles. Steam critics soon echoed this problem and charged its authors: “I am incredibly disappointed with lack of historical accuracy“said one of the reviews.

Sex With Hitler was barely present for an hour in the store, enough time for dozens of platform users to checkout and discover a combined visual novel with isometric shooter elements, say its authors, in which you have to fight on the battlefields of World War II and meet five unique heroines for, well, the name of the game says so.

Beyond curiosity, the presence of Sex With Hitler once again highlights the Valve’s lack of vigilance about the content published in your store. In fact, there are still several Romantic Room hentai titles hosted on Steam to this day. Sex With Hitler has nothing to do with Sex With Stalin, another title where you could have sex with the dictator of Soviet Russia.

