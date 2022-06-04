“A shame”: Faitelson, Joserra and more knocked out Tata Martino by Uruguay’s landslide

Gerardo Martino was the target of criticism after the defeat of the Mexican National Team against Uruguay (Photo: Isaac Esquivel/cuartoscuro.com)

As part of his preparatory tour to the Qatar World Cup 2022the Mexican team appeared for the second time against the team of Uruguay on the field at University of Phoenix Stadium. Far from what was expected, since he had most of the players he preferred, the team of Gerardo Martino had a scandalous three-for-nil loss and unleashed the criticism of the experts.

The dissatisfaction of the critics is evident. 171 days after starting his participation in the World Cup, the tricolor fell against one of the teams classified to the same contest but that also did not have all its stars in the attack. In this sense, characters like Jose Ramon Fernandez They cataloged the management of the Argentine as a shame.

“A shame the Mexican National Team, but this is not new. Disappointment, reality, custom… I wonder again what are we going to Qatar for?”, she wrote through her verified Twitter account, @joserra_espn.

Another of the commentators who condemned the actions of the National Team and the role of the coach was Alvaro Morales. For his part, he recalled his time at Futbol Club Barcelona, ​​as well as the Argentine National Team and concluded that “Dad is useless”which is why also questioned its relevance to the Mexican team.

“You don’t marry the players, you marry with only one idea: Win! Stop the nonsense Tata” y “With the Tata nothing will change: he came to retire, period. It does not show a competitive gene”, were the words that he expressed in his personal account, @AlvaritoMorales.

David Faitelsonwho on several occasions has stated that Martino’s presence on the tricolor bench has been one of the best news in recent years, also attacked the Argentine and affirmed that his sports project, as well as the players, are lost. Similarly, denied that they have a sufficient competitive level for the World Cup.

“Five months and days before the World Cup, the situation of the Mexican National Team is complex. There is no football there is no competitive level to face the challenges of Qatar (…) There is a collective loss and there is a severe one individually, it cannot be that a soccer player goes down so much when he comes to play with the Mexican National Team. Problem of Tata and others”wrote @Faitelson_ESPN.

And it is that the goals scored by Uruguay revealed errors in the defensive back, although the players in charge of the attack They didn’t have the ability to react either. and concretize the opportunities they came to have. Matthias Neighbor took advantage of an error by Alfredo Talavera at minute 35 to open the scoring. While, Edinson Cavani He showed off his qualities and scored a brace that sentenced the win at the minute 46 y 54.

Given this, at a press conference, Gerardo Martino He assured that the details to be corrected have been exposed to a different extent in each of the matches they have faced, however, highlighted some positive traits of your scheme. “The way we competed in the first half is a good starting point., but it is difficult to understand it with a 3-0. We are obliged to do an analysis, ”he assured.

So far, the balance of Mexico is one victory and one defeat. The next test will be directed against the combined Ecuador, in the last friendly match of his tour. Then he will play days 3 and 4 of the Concacaf Nations League vs. Suriname and Jamaicaat Estadio Corona, as well as the home of the Reggae Boyz.

