“A shame”: Martinoli attacked Toluca for the quotient fine

The regular season ended Closure 2022 from MX Leaguethe last Day 17 defined the playoff positions and at the same time the three teams that will be financially fined by quotient table. And one of them is about the squad of club Toluca.

Even though Ignatius Nacho Ambriz He tried to recover the team, he did not succeed and the board will end up paying the penalty imposed by the Liga BBVA MX. Faced with such a scenario, Christian Martinoli attacked the institution because he described as a “shame” the general performance of the Red Devils.

It was through Twitter that the sports analyst criticized the team choricero that he was eliminated from the reclassification and that he drew against León in his last game. Among the observations shared by the chronicler of TV Azteca I affirm that “Toluca hit rock bottom” So now you have to pay amount 33 million pesoswhich will affect them for summer signings.

Even Christian Martinoli took advantage of the fine to the squad choricera to make fun of them reinforcement that they have brought in recent seasons, for which he stated that the penalty will not allow them to bring these renowned footballers who described them as “firecrackers” for their lack of goals and results on the field.

He also pointed out that both in the Sports Council of Toluca FC, as well as in the locker room, different people will have to go out in the summer market and improve the team for the next Apertura 2022 tournament. This is how Martinoli explained it on Twitter:

“Such a bad team could not be saved at the last minute. To clap without saying a word. a shame all. In short, we will need 33 melons to buy a couple of firecrackers that we are used to lately. Toluca hit rock bottom. Many have to leave the club, including those on the Council”, he posted on his verified profile.

Although among the fans it was considered Nacho Ambriz as the main person responsible for the few victories that the team had throughout Clausura 2022, Martinoli recalled the era of Hernan Cristante with Tolucawho managed the club from December 2020 to November 2021, for which he was also included in the decline of the Red Devils.

“Cristante was also part of this cabaret in which Toluca became and today he was saved with Querétaro. Things that happen,” she explained.

One of the peculiarities is that after Cristante left the State of Mexico team, he arrived with The White Roosters from Queretarowho they were saved from paying the quotient fine because they finished in position 15 in the table, with just 0.0194 points more than Toluqueños.

The last game of Chorizo Poweras Martinoli calls it, was in the Leon Stadiumin which they tied with a score of 4 – 4; although they had the advantage for an instant, they were unable to defend their advantage and ended up drawing with The fair.

It should be remembered that in the absence of Promotion alloy, First Division teams cannot be relegated Therefore, Mikel Arriola, executive president of Liga BBVA MX, changed the format of the competition. Within the adjustments of Mexican professional soccer, those First Division clubs that remain in the last three places in the quotient table will not be downgraded and will continue in Liga MX, but they will have to pay an economic fine for having lost the “qualification”.

The three teams that will pay the fine this Clausura 2022 are the following:

16. Toluca FC – 1.1650 quotient points: fine of 33 million pesos.

17. Xolos from Tijuana – 1.0388 quotient points: fine of 47 million pesos.

18. FC Juárez – 0.9709 quotient points: fine of 80 thousand pesos.

