A shooter on roller skates is the new thing from the creators of OlliOlli: Rollerdrome is coming to PC, PS4 and PS5

Roll7 took advantage of the PlayStation State of Play to announce his new game, dated for this summer.

Last night’s State of Play left us with several surprises, but those looking for a more casual and original proposal can possibly find in Rollerdrome the answer. This is the new video game Roll7known for having launched several installments of the OlliOlli saga.

Despite the fact that the latest, OlliOlli World, has landed on PC and consoles in February of this year, the studio already has another game ready for a short time. The trailer that heads this news dates its release for the August 16, 2022at which point it will arrive on PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Launches August 16 on PC, PS4, and PS5rollerdrome is a rollerblade shooter that proposes us to try to win a championship of a fictitious sport combining stylish skateboard tricks with devastating slow-motion murders. We can choose weapons and we will be on the move at all timessince staying stopped or braking means dying.

Ammunition is obtained by doing tricks while dodging the bullets of the rivals. When shooting we will feel the resistance in the triggers of the DualSense of PS5, in addition to receiving various haptic responses for each type of attack, something that we can use to our advantage to choose the perfect moment to shoot.

Standing still means dyingRolling is important because dodge is essential at Rollerdrome. It is used to make quick changes of direction and, if we execute it at the right moment, we will enter the superreflective mode. These are short bursts of slow-motion action that are the perfect time to pull off some advanced tricks and take down some enemies.

Likewise, keep combos active is also important. These are earned by getting kills in a short space of time, and again PS5 will provide spatial audio tracks with 3D Audio technology. They assure us that it will be useful to distinguish the location of the enemies on the stage and achieve high scores.

Finally, from Roll7 they explain that, if we cannot advance in a certain level, or if we simply want to get a higher score, we can consult the dictionary of cheats, where we will find details on how to perform certain movements. The more difficult the trick, the more score and more ammunition we earn.

We will have to keep an eye on Rollerdrome, because the latest from the British studio has gone really well. The latest installment of OlliOlli is a evolution in skateboarding both at a technical and artistic level and at a playable level, although we invite you to stop by the OlliOlli World review to read Jesús Bella’s experience with the game in depth.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Rollerdrome, Roll7, OlliOlli, Skate, Shooter and Private Division.