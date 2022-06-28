A single detail has half sent to the baton the best adaptation of a movie to a video game that I have seen in my life

Las movie adaptations They have a very special place in my heart. As a child of 95 that I am, I lived through the golden age of adaptations from cinema to video games. It seems that it is something not only extinct, but that it marked an era that will never return, at least not with the same force. But the important thing is, did they have the same success as their namesakes? not much any less.

There was a curious general tone for this type of video game. On the one hand we had those adaptations almost to 1:1 scale of the film that only sought to emulate what had already been seen in the cinema. And another group focused on bringing that commercial name to the video game with side stories, unofficial sequels or prequels much less planned by the studio. In fact, Starship Troopers, the game I’m here to talk about —I almost sound like Francisco Umbral with that phrase— had an adjacent universe of decaffeinated versions in the form of animation y video gameand all of them had a huge problem: its seriousness.

Many adaptations took a wrong one self-awareness that they even perverted the source. I already spoke a few months ago about King Kong and its adaptation —although only to put its harmful DRM in perspective— more serious and raw than the film itself, and Starship Troppers had only one path: to adapt the style of Halo and Warhammer 40k with trazas de Call of Duty for all your following adaptations. Now, having played Starship Troopers: Terran Command, the work of Robert A. Heinlein brought to the game by The Artistocrats, I have a greater perspective on how one small misstep could have turned this game into a disaster.

The independent study could have opted for a serious, simple, hard and deadly Command & Conquer; but, to my surprise, The Artistocrats have weighed in on that militaristic critique and included it with the same hooligan spirit of adaptation to cinema of 1997. The game is, even, very little congruent with itself. The first mission, which acts as a tutorial for the gameplay experience, deals with the sordid approach of the war press as a spectacle of conquest while a voiceover narrates how the bravery of the men and women of the army is stopping the arachnids.





The reality of what you play is much worse. In fact, this mission is retreat. After a few seconds of death y destructionthe army fights in withdrawal with his tail between his legs while the presenter himself claims to be looking for a tactical position. It is that separation between reality and what we see on the screen, that crude satire of decay of the united states as a world power seen and read in the book, the one that sets the tone of the adventure.

Obviously, this was a first contact. With 17 hours of Starship Troopers: Terran Command behind me, I can say that the playable experience it does not reinvent the wheel, I even support the more detailed opinion of Sergio Bosch in 3DJuegos that we are facing a game something fair. However, we see that little consistency mentioned before in the playable with a Much more classic RTSof small skirmishes and areas to capture/defend from enemy attack, mixed with our commander’s doubt about what we are doing on this planet lost from the hand of God.





Heinlein’s work was even more seedy than the one seen in the cinema, with a much deeper look at the politics that the same author hated during the First and Second World Wars; while the film version of him took what was seen to the Vietnam terrain with a very well-conducted satire, although with a humor typical of the yankee spirit which itself is almost like another parody. is that same simplistic approach y parodicmixed with the cynicism of war, which has suddenly turned Starship Troopers: Terran Command into the best fit from a video game I’ve seen.