A Skyrim mod adds the Nemesis system from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

If you’ve played the Warner Bros. Middle-earth games, you’ll know the famous nemesis systema feature of both the first and second installments that was even patented by the company and basically made our actions with enemies have consequences.

Now, in Gaming Bible they have echoed that, despite Warner’s patent, a user has carried out your own nemesis system within The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, perhaps one of the games that has received the most mods since its launch. The user in question is Syclonix and you can find the mod on NexusMods.

The mod, called Shadow of Skyrim, does not include a system as convoluted and elaborate as Warner’s, where there was a complex system of hierarchical ranks with multiple connections between enemies and the protagonist, but it does cause when we die we will not load gamebut we will appear in a random place on the map.

Enemies track us and can use our equipmentOnce there, the enemy that has defeated us will become our nemesis and the new mission will be to find him and take revenge on him, although it will be more complicated since it will improve your stats and you will be able to use our equipment to face us, in addition to that we will appear with a random disadvantage. Something similar will happen when we kill an opponent, who will be able to track us, although the limitations mean that factions cannot be formed and that NPCs do not interact with each other within this system.

It is not the first time, far from it, that we have seen such amazing Skyrim mods. For example, some users decide to transform the game into another, but perhaps the most successful mod in recent months (with thousands of unique downloads) is the one that allows you to play The Elder Scrolls V together in cooperative.

