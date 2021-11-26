A small SSD drive can work miracles: using it as a cache for your traditional hard drives breathes new life into your PC

It is likely that by now your PC or your laptop is already using SSD drives, but if you read this and continue to use a computer with conventional hard drives, you may be interested in making a small investment and buy an SSD with modest capacity (for example, a 120 GB one) … or recycle one that will fall short on another computer.

The idea is simple: various software solutions allow you to use that little SSD drive as a big cache for your hard drives. This makes it possible to significantly speed up all disk read and write operations, and the upgrade can make computers with conventional HDDs gain many integers.

A simple and very cheap way to breathe new life into PCs that did not yet have the advantages of SSD drives

There are several applications such as Intel Smart Response Technology, AMD StoreMI or independent solutions such as PrimoCache that do just that: they allow us to choose an SSD drive (or a partition of that drive) installed on our computer. as a large cache for all read and write operations.





With these applications, the most frequently accessed files and applications are located on the SSD drive, something that frees up conventional hard drives. The applications are multiple and allow to accelerate the behavior of the entire team thanks to that cache that takes advantage of the transfer speed of SSD drives.

In all cases, these tools identify which files, applications or games are the most used to store them on that unit. It is a perfect way to combine the speed of SSDs with the large capacity of hard drives, and makes it a very good idea, for example, to reuse those low-capacity SSD drives that we had in a drawer or, if we don’t have them, invest very little money to buy one such as this one with 120 GB of PNY that these days is available. 19.99 euros.

This improvement is noticeable in all areas: from the operation of the operating system itself, which will become more fluid, to the launch of applications and video games. Definitely, an investment that can be very worthwhile.

