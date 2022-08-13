A soccer RPG? Soccer Story announced, with trailer and platforms confirmed

The No More Robots and PanicBarn game offers a mix of sports and fantasy to save the world.

You may remember Golf Story, an RPG that put us in the shoes of an athlete. Well, although the presentation trailer that you have on these lines may remind you of him, Soccer Story is not from the same creators, but comes from the hand of No More Robots y PanicBarn And it has a similar premise.

We are talking about a title that, like that one, mixes sport with RPG elements and a fantasy story in which football has been banned in the world. After having chosen a magic ball, we must solve puzzles and compete in different tests with our ball to restore peace and harmony in the world.

“It’s been a year since The Calamity shattered the very foundations of football as we know it, and ever since, Soccer SA has made the hell of a damn thing that not a soul has been allowed to even look at a soccer ball, let alone kick it,” reads the game’s official description.

Has puzzle and RPG elementsSoccer Story features a single-player campaign with quirky characters, quests, rogue referees, and wacky sports, and you’ll be able to take on teams made up of sharks, babies, elderly pensioners and ninjas. In addition, it has a local multiplayer mode to play matches with two users.

At the moment, Soccer Story does not have a confirmed release date, although its managers assure that it will be available in PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch y Stadia. In addition, a beta for PC is coming soon that we can sign up for, on Steam it can be added to the wish list and its premiere on Xbox Game Pass has been confirmed.

More about: Soccer Story, Football, RPG, No More Robots and PanicBarn.