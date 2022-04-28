A Spaniard conquers the International Pokémon Championship in Europe: this was the triumph of Eric Rios

3DJuegos speaks with the champion about his favorite generation, the competitive environment and his biggest rival.

This is a very special year for everyone. spanish pokemon fans that we are waiting for a ninth generation that will be set in Spain, but it is especially so for Eric Rioswho has won the category video game master at the 2022 Pokémon Europe International Championships.

The championship has hosted in Frankfurt, Germany, best european players in Pokémon TCG, Pokémon GO, and Pokkén Tournament DX competitions, as well as Pokémon Sword and Shield. The Spanish player has been proclaimed Pokémon International Champion, granting Ríos a place in the World Championship to be held in London between August 18 and 21.

At 3DJuegos we have had the pleasure of speaking with Eric Ríos, and we have asked him about the generation with the funniest meta in the franchise. The champion has told us that he really enjoyed the sixth generationwith Pokémon X and Pokémon Y: “it was when they added the mega evolutions, which for me, to this day, were one of the best mechanics we had in the competitive.

I really enjoyed the 6th generation metagameEric RiosRegarding this type of new mechanics that are incorporated in the different generations, Ríos sees some of them with good eyes: “some They have not been bad to change the metagame from one generation to another. But with the dynamax they made the games more aggressive than normal and that sometimes makes the game a little different than it’s always been. If the dynamax, instead of being able to do it with any Pokémon, had to carry an object in the “mega evolution” style, it would be one of the best mechanics without a doubt, since it would not be possible to mix dynamax + objects, which have been very broken during these past seasons”.

Ríos has given us his opinion on the current target which, in recent years, has left us very similar teams among the competitors. “There is always room for imagination when we talk about team building, but over the years, experience has shown me that it brings more consistency play with the most used Pokémon. They are there for a reason”, explained the experienced player.

Every time we are more Spanish playingEric RiosThe Spanish competitive landscape of Pokémon is not as developed as in other countries, although it seems that we have reasons to think that this can change, or at least that is how our champion sees it: “Spain he has only had two or three players who have been able to fight for a world champion title during these last seven years. I think that the average level of the country still has to grow a lot so that they can choose to fight a Day 2 of a World Cup. Although something positive about all this is that through the new console, Nintendo Switch, many more people have come to the competitive world and we are more and more Spanish Playing”.

Like all great champions, Eric Ríos has his ideal opponentand it is none other than Wolfe Glickthe 2016 world champion: “I met him twice in recent years and he had always beaten me”, Ríos confessed, however, this weekend he took his revenge with a 2-0 in favor in the European International. If you are fans of Pokémon, do not forget Eric Rios in his twitter account and on his Twitch channel to follow closely his successful careerand if you haven’t played the latest installment of the popular Game Freak franchise yet, remember that our review of Pokémon Legends: Arceus is available.

