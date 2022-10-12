A Spanish baby received an intestine transplant with an unprecedented method in the world

One month after birth, Emma was diagnosed with “intestinal failure” because the organ was too short (EFE)

For the first time in the world, a transplant was performed successful of an intestine deceased donor. Emma, ​​a 13-month-old baby from Spain, became the first person to receive a multidisciplinary intestinal transplant in asystolea technique in which organs and tissues of giving are kept with extracorporeal oxygenation after his death is certified.

thanks to one unprecedented techniquethe baby was transplanted through a donation in asystolea method that consists of the donation of organs and tissues that come from a person who is diagnosed dead after the confirmation of the irreversible cessation of cardiorespiratory functions (absence of heartbeat and spontaneous breathing), organs that are preserved with an extracorporeal oxygenation system.

The intervention, which involves milestone in this type of transplant, it was carried out in the University Hospital of La Paz in Madridand was announced this Tuesday by the regional government of the Spanish city, in an act in which the director of the National Transplant Organization (ONT), Beatriz Domínguez-Gil, medical staff of the hospital and the parents of the little one

The health authorities of Madrid announced the success of the first intestine transplant in asystole at a press conference

“The moment he entered the operating room, he was our salvation. Our life has taken a 180 degree turn because the evolutiony he’s starting to crawl“, said Daniel, the baby’s father during a conference at the health center.

The experts assured that this technique “makes possible the use of solid organs that would otherwise be lost.” The girl, who has already been discharged and is in perfect condition at her house, suffered from a picture of “bowel failure” diagnosed since his first month of life.

Emma’s intestine was too short, which deteriorated her health rapidly, and in the months prior to the intervention she was already in a very fragile state, as explained by the Madrid health authorities in a statement.

La Paz Hospital is one of the most active pediatric transplant centers in Europe and coordinates TransplantChild, one of the 23 European Reference Networks (ERN) approved by the EU (Reuters)

“These types of patients are very complex and I want to thank the work of many professionals who have participated in this multivisceral transplant. The postoperative period has been uneventful and has lasted two months and now parenteral nutrition is going to be withdrawn. The patient’s condition is good. Esther Ramos Boludahead of the Intestinal Rehabilitation and Transplant Unit at the La Paz University Hospital.

Intestine from an asystolic donation had never been used, as it was considered invalid given the special characteristics of this organ. However, the Congenital Malformations and Transplantation Group Health Research Institute of the Hospital de la Paz launched a project three years of research in which the donated intestine was tested and proved to be valid. The operation was a success in which professionals from up to seven pediatric specialties participated.

The girl had a postoperative period of 2 months, has already been discharged and maintains a good general state of health (EFE)

In recent years, the number of patients who require a solid organ transplant to stay alive has increased, according to data from the Madrid Health Service, and “asystolic donation is becoming an increasingly important source since in adults it already represents a third of the donations” that are made in Spain.

This technique was used in La Paz for the first time in 2014 in adults and in September 2021 in children.although previously the pediatric transplant team had performed it in three hospitals in Madrid, and in the regions of the Basque Country (north) and Andalusia (south), the first of them in 2018.

Spain is one of the leading countries in organ transplantswith more than 102 interventions per million inhabitants carried out in 2021, a rate only surpassed by the United States, according to data from the Spanish Ministry of Health.

* With information from EFE

