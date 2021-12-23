A Spanish club won a millionaire prize in the Christmas lottery and distributed it among its members

Atlético Basauri celebrated the awarding of the award (Atlético Basauri website)

A Spanish handball club, the Athletic Basauri, has distributed 150 million euros of the second prize of the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw, after the number 72,119, which was in his possession, fell entirely in Basauri (Vizcaya).

The administration located at Nagusia Street, 9 decided distribute most of the prize obtained among the members that are part of the handball club of this town.

Its about Athletic Basauri Handball Club-Basauri Eskubaloi Taldea, which has distributed 120 series, about 150 million euros, in participations among the members of its teams, families and fans.

The club distributed 150 million euros (Reuters)

After distributing the millionaire figure, the president of the entity Jose Angel Garcia spoke in dialogue with the radio program The spar, and ensured that the chosen number it was totally random, since they wanted to bet on a figure that alluded to the history of the club.

“It has been a crazy day. It was random though we were looking for a number that represented the 35th anniversary of the club. We couldn’t find it and they offered us that number. We said come, go ahead with that number, “he said.

When asked how he found out about such news, the manager explained that he was not looking at the draw: “Some colleagues called me who were watching it and they told me that we had won the second prize. I was going to town on vacation and I kept my bags packed. “

Finally, he realized that part of the prize will go to improve the lower divisions of the institution: “It is the objective of the club, that the children of the town can play handball, that they train them and that they go as far as possible. If it is with us, better ”.

Atlético Basauri won with the number 72,119 (Atlético Basauri website)

The owner of the administration, Maria Jose Berzosa, who supported the lottery strike and has opened the establishment knowing that he had distributed the second prize, has indicated that of the 172 series consigned sold 120 to the handball club, returned thirty series and distributed the rest through the window in small shares.

This supposes about 150 million euros distributed by the club and around 27 million at the window. The president of the handball club, José Ángel García, finally confessed that the 120 series have been distributed among around 400 families in small shares of three euros.

Of the three euros, 2.40 are for the buyer of the participation, for which a prize of 15,000 euros for each, and sixty cents corresponded to a donation to the club, for which the club would enter a total of thirty million euros for this concept.

The Club was born in 1986 and has more than three hundred players and players of different categories.

KEEP READING

Éric Abidal and his wife testified as witnesses for the PSG women’s team scandal

Max Verstappen told who the key character behind his title is and issued a warning that worried Formula 1