A Spanish fan who was walking to Qatar to go to the World Cup disappeared: the hypothesis they investigate

Santiago Sánchez Cogedor has shared his journey on social networks

More than 15 days after his last message, the family of Santiago Sánchez Cogedor has started a campaign to find the Spaniard who was traveling on foot to Qatar to see the World Cup. The 40-year-old, who started his journey earlier this year, was about to cross the Iraq-Iran border when he dropped communications for unknown reasons and the fears of his loved ones have grown ever since.

“The last person who talks to him is Coque, a trusted friend. On October 2, Santiago writes him a whatsapp and tells him ‘This is hot, but all good.’ I imagine it would be in reference to the Iranian women’s protests against the government. But there the contact is cut”, Miguel Bergado commented this week to the site The world. “I last spoke to him on October 1. He sent me his location, and It was in the area of ​​Iraqi Kurdistan, five kilometers from the Iranian border.”

Sánchez Cogedor began his journey on January 8, when he left the Spanish city of Alcalá de Henares for Qatar. Until the end of November, everything had gone as he had planned and, despite the fact that at times the lack of signal made it difficult for him to communicate, he had managed to be in permanent contact with family and friends. But since October 2 no one knows anything about him and They believe he has been arrested.

The relatives have already contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Spanish embassy in Tehran so that they can help him. So far there have been no news about his whereabouts, so they started a campaign in the media to spread the news.

The Spaniard is an employee of a logistics company and an amateur boxer

The 40-year-old Spaniard who works in a logistics company was close to achieving his goal since from Iran he had to take a a ship to cross the Persian Gulf and thus arrive in Qatar just for the start of the World Cup. But now the concern about his condition is total.

“The truth is that bad news comes too fast and so far none has arrived. But his parents are in very bad shape, with a lot of anguish. I want to make an appeal that everyone who can move a contact is welcome, with the power of the press and the media they are still in a hurry, “added Miguel in an article in the newspaper ABC.

The Spanish portals report that neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor the Embassy has already started the steps to find him, despite the fact that they were unaware that he was making this journey that included countries such as France, Italy, Greece, Albania, Turkey and Iraq.

