A Spanish media correspondent died in Venezuela for not getting a hospital to treat him

Journalist Angel Rafael Cerdeño, correspondent of Telecinco and other Spanish media in Caracas, died at age 38 for not getting a hospital to treat him.

According to Ser string, the news came from a colleague of hers from Nius Diario, a medium with which the journalist also collaborated.

According to what the communicator said, Ángel Cerdeño “nothing was wrong, apparently”. Last Thursday he started to feel bad and fainted. “At that moment, He embarked on the usual journey of looking for a hospital to treat him in Caracas“, developing.

And I add: “He had no luck with the first two, where they told him there weren’t even doctors. In the public hospitals of Venezuela there is little. No water, no sheets, no medicines and no doctors. In the private ones there are, but they cost a lot of money and only 2% of the population can afford it ”.

After a tour of different medical centers, Sardinia managed to be treated. But, according to his partner, “They told him they didn’t know what was wrong with him and they sent him home”.

Health workers walk in front of the emergency room of the Ana Francisca Pérez de León II Hospital. Hospitals in Venezuela are in alarming condition (EFE / Rayner Peña)

“What if (he) rests, what if (he takes) amoxicillin -which is one of the few drugs that are still safely found in pharmacies-, and that in a few days they would do some tests to elucidate the origin of his ailment. It did not make it to the tests. Venezuela killed him”, He concluded.

For its part, the newspaper The Spanish published on his website that Ángel had been married to his wife, Viviana, for two decades, with whom he had three children. As a contributor to Mediaset, the journalist worked for Telecinco and the diary Nius.

“He narrated the day to day of Venezuela, but his death also shows the sanitary lagoons in a devastated country. That reality that Ángel ended up suffering in his flesh, the bad situation of his country in his last hours of life. We will never know if he would still be alive if he had not been there ”, he added. Esther Yanez, partner of the aforementioned digital newspaper.

Angel himself, on the day of his fainting, wrote to a friend. “I couldn’t breathe, I thought I was going to die. And so I had to go to other hospitals until I reached the University Clinic where they treated me with the kicks and in inhumane conditions.”, He detailed, in a few words that today shake knowing the sad end.

“There, patients with COVID-19 and without COVID-19 remain in the same place,” he continued; and concluded: “Venezuela is facing a collapsed health system. It is one thing that we say it in a report and another that we experience it firsthand”.

