A Spanish soccer star said that he dressed up to see the River-Boca de la Libertadores in Madrid: the fun journey he made

Iker Muniain recounted his journey to go unnoticed and see River Plate against Boca in the Copa Libertadores final

Years will pass and the 2018 Copa Libertadores final played at the Santiago Bernabeu, the home of Real Madrid. It is that in addition to the atypical scenario of the second leg, the extra seasoning that this confrontation had was that it put face to face River Plate y Boca Juniorsthe two most popular teams in Argentina.

The game generated great interest in the world of football, something that made it clear Iker Muniain, one of the main figures of La Liga in Spain. The footballer, who usually wears the Athletic Bilbao captain’s armband and knew how to be called up to the Spanish National Team, He is a self-confessed fan of Millionaire and in dialogue with Martinez and brothersa program broadcast by Movistar Plusrecounted his journey to go unnoticed and be able to fulfill his dream of seeing those from Núñez in-situ.

“Let’s see how I tell this…. It’s been a few years, it was in 2018”, the 29-year-old athlete who spent his entire career with the Basque team began his story. “There was an event in Madrid, very important. It was a Copa Libertadores match. The Copa Libertadores is like the Champions in Europe, but in South America. RIver Plate and Boca juniors played a long-awaited final. It was supposed to be played in Argentina, but on the day of the game there were moves with the fans and they brought the final to the Santiago Bernabeu”, Dani Martínez and the other guests, the designer Tamara Falcó and the actress Toni Acosta, explained to the host.

Iker Muniain, captain of Athletic Bilbao (REUTERS / Vincent West)

During the note, although the Pamplona native stated that “I am a big fan of River Plate. I have the match here, I have to go to MadridI have to go see, be with my team, with River Plate cheering”, the delicate situation that his team was going through in the standings meant that his presence in the White House be somewhat complex. “It so happened that I was playing a match with Athletic Bilbao on Monday, and the match was on Sunday. One day before. We were on the decline. It was December, the team was horrible. They had fired the coach and there was a new one. The worst situation you can imagine,” he outlined.

“I said that the situation was once in a lifetime. I watch videos and games on the internet, and now they come here to play and I have to be there. I called a friend and told him to rent a van. We go to Madrid, we watch the game and we come back sleeping. The next day I play my match. And so we did. I knew I wasn’t going to be a starter and I said ‘I can play it a little’”, he added. In that match against Granada, which they won 1-0 on the hour with a penalty goal from Aritz Aduriz, Muniain came on at minute 81 for Iñigo Córdoba.

Muniain usually shows his fanaticism for River on social networks

To see his team win 3-1 thanks to goals from Lucas Pratto, Juan Fernando Quintero and Gonzalo Martínez (Darío Benedetto had opened the scoring for the Xeneize), Muniain had to camouflage himself. “We arrived in Madrid and there were 50,000 people from River, he could not go with his face uncovered. Tomorrow I have a game and I’m going to go out everywhere. I took a wig, some glasses, a cap and we went to the street. I was a brava fan, who are the most controversial fans. I went with the fans and the national police was at a checkpoint. He stops me and looks at my face. Ostia, this one must have recognized me! He frisked me, looked at me again. I move forward and look back, and the policeman looking at me, ”she concluded, unleashing laughter from all those present.

Muniain fell in love with River Plate

This is not the first time that the Spaniard makes his love for the Millionaire clear. In the past, he repeatedly showed himself wearing the Núñez club shirt and even declared that “I’ve been a River fan since I was little. I got this team between eyebrows and eyebrows and I always follow it. River is a team that I always liked, because of its great fans. When you’re little and you see a classic you always opt for one and I chose River”.

