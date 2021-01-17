A special final for Lionel Messi: between doubts about his injury and the possible last trophy with Barcelona

Lionel Messi could live his last consecration with Barcelona this Sunday (Photo: EFE)



It won’t be one more Sunday for Lionel Messi as a player of FC Barcelona. While the club is institutionally organized and defines its electoral future, the Argentine star tries to be oblivious to what happens in the offices to focus on what is happening on the pitch. And on the eve of the end of the Spain Supercup, He has worked against the clock to be part of a definition that could decant in his last consecration as a culé emblem.

Messi already raised 34 trophies with the Blaugrana shirt, among which the 10 leagues and four Champions League. But this Sunday I could add one more to the list if the Barça manages to prevail over Athletic Bilbao at La Cartuja Stadium of Sevilla. Although he has already won the Super Cup, this time it has another flavor.

Much has been said about the continuity of The flea in recent months. Since that tough 2-8 loss to Bayern in Lisbon and the subsequent dispatch of the burofax to express their desire to leave, Barcelona’s bond with its greatest idol has been cracked. The subsequent months have served to settle the differences but there is a high probability that this is the last course of the Rosario crack in the Camp Nou.

It is not clear whether he will continue his career in a European giant –PSG and Manchester City pretend – or if you move to soccer U.S. The truth is that this Sunday’s duel against him Athletic It is an unbeatable chance to secure a trophy in what would be his last dance as a Barça player.

Logically still Messi could lead to team Ronald Koeman to win LaLiga o la Champions League, but he is 3 – seven points behind the leader, Atlético Madrid – in the domestic competition and his next European rival is PSG of Pochettino.

They are much more ambitious goals for a Barça that drags a positive streak of nine games without losing in all competitions – six wins and three draws – but he still has not found an overwhelming and convincing performance to get excited in a big way.

Leo messi traveled with the rest of the team to Sevilla and this Saturday he participated in the last training in The Cartuja to finish preparing the final of the Super Cup. Their presence is not guaranteed but there is optimism. “Leo trained yesterday (Friday) individually and today (Saturday) he will train with the group. The player will always have the last word because he knows his body. We are hopeful that he can be in the game “Koeman commented at the press conference.

Anyway, it has been between cottons for several days. Thursday was in the Sports City evaluating his situation with the doctors and on Friday he did specific work. The Dutch coach has decided to wait until the last minute in the hope of having him in the final, but he is not in the best physical shape.

Remember that Messi comes with some discomfort in the back of the left thigh that forced him to be replaced by Braithwaite at minute 65 of the game against Granada, where he converted two goals but did not complete the 90 minutes. When it seemed that he had recovered, he felt pain again in the training session on Tuesday and had to miss the semifinals from Super Cup before Real society.

Although he had to watch the game from the stands, I go down to the grass before the penalty shootout to exert your leadership with a harangue for your teammates. The idea now is that Lionel Messi can play the game against him Athletic Bilbao and dispute his possible last trophy with him Barcelona within the field of play.

