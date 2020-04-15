A special Loose Women episode will air as part of ITV’S NHS Day

A special episode of Loose Women will be broadcast tomorrow (Thursday 16th April) as part of a day of devoted programming on ITV to rejoice and thank NHS entrance line employees.

The pre-recorded special will see Loose Women regulars Christine Lampard, Brenda Edwards, Stacey Solomon and Nadia Sawalha broadcast from their properties as they comply with social distancing tips.

It varieties one part of ITV’s intensive day of protection specializing in the efforts of NHS workers – which will additionally see the channel’s different flagship daytime reveals, together with Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning provide specifically themed content material.

There will even be bespoke content material all through the schedule, together with the devoted Clap for our Carers ‘pause for applause’ at 8pm.

ITV guarantees that viewers can anticipate to “hear the tales and heartfelt gratitude from survivors of Covid-19 and their households. ”

The broadcaster has partnered with NHS Charities Collectively #OneMillionClaps, and will make appeals to viewers to donate to the NHS and ship messages of assist to their workers all through the day.

Emma Gormley, managing director of ITV Daytime mentioned: “Like everybody else within the nation we wish to say an enormous thanks to our NHS heroes.

“We stay up for a day of additional special programmes in celebration and gratitude for our wonderful NHS workers and all they proceed to do for us.”

Clare Phillips, director of social goal at ITV added, “This enchantment is a crucial approach of serving to individuals who work for the NHS once they want it essentially the most.

“We’re delighted to associate with NHS Charities Collectively and put ITV’s full weight behind a marketing campaign that will give again to the heroic NHS workers.

“I’m extremely proud that we’ve been in a position to put this collectively and play our part in serving to the NHS on this troublesome time.”

New episodes of Loose Women had been dropped from the daytime schedule amid the continuing coronavirus outbreak, so the brand new episode will come as welcome information for followers of the present.

ITV NHS Day will happen all through Thursday 16th April. If you happen to’re searching for extra to observe try our TV information.