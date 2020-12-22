A special occasion came after 56 years in AMU, PM Narendra Modi will attend the centenary celebrations today

Aligarh Muslim University: Today is the centenary year celebration of Aligarh Muslim University. The university has completed its 100 years. In this joy, the centenary year has been organized in the university, whose chief guest will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi will also address people during this time. Please tell that PM Modi will register his availability through online. Not only this, along with PM Narendra Modi, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also be present. Also Read – PM Modi to address the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University, Education Minister will also participate

Explain that after 56 years in the history of AMU, this is going to happen again when the Prime Minister of the country will address the AMU. Earlier in the year 1964, the then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri attended the convocation of AMU and addressed the people. Preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program are in full swing. A special postage stamp will also be issued to make the occasion of this event important.

According to the information shared by AMU, Shatabdi celebrations will be started on Tuesday i.e. at 10 am today. The Union Minister of Education will address the people and in the joy of completing 100 years of AMU, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also issue a postage stamp and then address the people. Let me tell you that earlier President Ram Nath Kovind's name was suggested for this program. But due to his busyness, an invitation was sent to Prime Minister Modi, which he accepted. On this, the Chancellor of AMU has expressed his gratitude.