A Special Version Of Coco Is Coming To Disney+ In April

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous corporations. We might earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

Possibly the children have been taking part in Frozen II on repeat because it dropped on Disney+ over the weekend and it’s leaving you as stir loopy as these mother and father. Otherwise you’re simply hungry for extra content material from the Home of Mouse to stream. Properly you’re in luck. It’s simply been introduced that Disney+ is releasing a stay live performance expertise of Coco this April. Have a look: