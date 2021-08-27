A Sport of Thrones big name will big name within the Interview with the Vampire collection

The actor from Sport of Thrones, Jacob Anderson, has been solid in a lead function within the collection Interview with the vampire de AMC.

In step with The Hollywood Reporter, Anderson, best possible identified for play Commander Immaculate Grey Computer virus in Sport of Thrones (HBO), has joined the solid of Interview with the Vampire to play the previous vampiro Louis, “a tender guy who’s seduced into the sector of the undead by means of the amoral vampire Lestat.”, performed by means of Sam Reid at the display.

Interview with the vampire is the primary in a sequence of vampire novels written by means of Anne Rice starting in 1976. The unique novel basically follows the nature of Anderson Louis de Pointe du Lac and that of Lestat de Lioncourt de Reid, a French nobleman became vampire who stars in numerous of Rice’s vampire novels, together with 1985’s The Vampire Lestat, which explores her backstory.

For the brand new tv adaptation, Anderson will meet with Sport of Thrones director Alan Taylor, who lately signed directly to direct the primary two episodes of the eight-episode first season, whilst Mark Johnson is on board to guide the improvement of all the Anne Rice assortment, which was once received by means of AMC ultimate 12 months in an try to forge a brand new interconnected tv universe.

Whilst Interview with the Vampire will likely be Anderson’s first tv function since showing as Grey Computer virus in Sport of Thrones, it was once lately introduced that Anderson additionally to big name in a routine function within the upcoming season of Physician Who. His different tv roles come with Showtime’s Episodes, at the side of The Mimic (the collection) and Broadchurch.

Rolin Jones is the author, showrunner and government manufacturer from Interview with the Vampire, which is anticipated to premiere on AMC someday in 2022. AMC President of Unique Programming Dan McDermott mentioned Anne Rice’s upcoming collection will take a seat along The Strolling Useless and an adaptation of Agatha Christie as a part of a rising library of franchises for the emblem.