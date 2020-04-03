A Star Wars Fan Animated Colin Trevorrow’s Rumored Star Wars Script, And Wow

Prepared for some main FOMO? Colin Trevorrow’s personal model of Star Wars: Episode IX, which known as Duel of the Fates has solely been talked about much more because the launch of J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker. The ultimate chapter within the Skywalker Saga divided followers, and plenty of are hoping to hunt consolation in what might have been from the rumored Duel of the Fates script and idea artwork that leaked over a month in the past. Now these of us who skipped out on the additional studying can watch this fan-made animated model. Test it out: