Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, most occasions, festivals and conventions have been cancelled for the foreseeable future – however this hasn’t stopped Star Wars followers from celebrating the most iconic date in the franchise’s calendar: May the 4th.

To verify all followers keep a galaxy far far-off from one another, New York Comedian Con and Star Wars Celebration organisers ReedPop are staging a digital Star Wars convention.

The 2-day on-line celebration – An On-line Revelry: May the 4th and Revenge of the fifth – options watchalongs of the movies and episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels as well as to Q&As with franchise writers and actors.

Lasting from 10am Jap Time (3pm in UK) to 10pm (3am in UK), extra particulars about the on-line competition’s schedule areavailable on the New York Comedian Con web site, together with which Twitter handles to use when reside tweeting throughout watchalongs and Star Wars-themed quizzes and trivia.

Most of the Q&A periods will likely be live-streamed through New York Comedian Con’s Fb web page, nonetheless an interview with the authors of the Star Wars novels and 501st Legion Kids’s E book Studying will likely be accessible to watch on the BookCon Fb web page.

We’re celebrating Star Wars in a giant manner subsequent week. Tune in for motion pictures, trivia, interviews with celebrities & authors, and reside gaming! Go to https://t.co/c5NZPvJsGX for the full schedule. See you on #Maythe4th, Padawan! pic.twitter.com/2SueXDD3tr — New York Comedian Con (@NY_Comic_Con) April 29, 2020

