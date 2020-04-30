General News

A Star Wars Virtual Convention launches on May the 4th – right here’s how to get involved

April 30, 2020
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, most occasions, festivals and conventions have been cancelled for the foreseeable future – however this hasn’t stopped Star Wars followers from celebrating the most iconic date in the franchise’s calendar: May the 4th.

To verify all followers keep a galaxy far far-off from one another, New York Comedian Con and Star Wars Celebration organisers ReedPop are staging a digital Star Wars convention.

The 2-day on-line celebration – An On-line Revelry: May the 4th and Revenge of the fifth – options watchalongs of the movies and episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels as well as to Q&As with franchise writers and actors.

Lasting from 10am Jap Time (3pm in UK) to 10pm (3am in UK), extra particulars about the on-line competition’s schedule areavailable on the New York Comedian Con web site, together with which Twitter handles to use when reside tweeting throughout watchalongs and Star Wars-themed quizzes and trivia.

Most of the Q&A periods will likely be live-streamed through New York Comedian Con’s Fb web page, nonetheless an interview with the authors of the Star Wars novels and 501st Legion Kids’s E book Studying will likely be accessible to watch on the BookCon Fb web page.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is offered to watch on Sky Retailer, Amazon Prime, Google Play and YouTube. Try what else is on with our TV Information

