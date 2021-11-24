A stop to the madness of Pokémon cards: 7.6 tons of counterfeits intercepted in Shanghai

The letters, which were addressed to Europe, have attracted the attention of speculators due to their high sales prices.

We have seen classic video game cartridges selling for real millions, and we continue to see this kind of behavior in Pokémon cards. Their prices have reached astronomical levels, as they are configured according to the characteristics of the playing card and other most curious situations, as happened with Logan Paul and a card that now costs a fortune. And, how could it be otherwise, this phenomenon has captured the interest of speculators and other figures who want to take advantage of the craze for this product.

Now, and following the information reported by NintendoLife, a shipment of fake Pokémon cards has been intercepted in Shanghai with a weight of 7.6 tons. In comparison, a car has an average weight of 1.4 tons, so you can already get an idea of ​​the size of the package.

The shipment was going to leave for the Netherlands, but luckily this trip has been stopped in time and the authorities have not taken long to confirm that the letters were mere fakes. After all, all this obsession with Pokémon cards has given space for hundreds of people to be scammed, something nothing surprising taking into account the development of this situation.

However, there are always rays of light in this kind of news, so it should be remembered that the prices of Pokémon cards have helped a fan pay for a medical degree after selling their collection valued at $ 80,000. Also, there are still charitable souls who think of the main function of this product and they give away their cards to fight against speculation. On the other hand, there is no doubt that some of these cards are true works of art, so it would be no surprise if they became part of a museum.

