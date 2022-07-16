A store escapes that God of War: Ragnarok would have these two graphic modes

The version of the game on PlayStation 5 would vary its resolution and FPS depending on the option we select.

With things much calmer after the announcement of its release date, it is a good time to learn more about God of War: Ragnarok, the next great PlayStation exclusive developed by Sony Santa Monica. The recent announcement has helped us to investigate many aspects, although it has not resolved some of the doubts of the players.

One of them is the one corresponding to how the game will work graphically on the old and new generation of consoles, something that a UK store could have advanced. The ShopTo merchant has disclosed in an email that Ragnarok would have two graphics modes on PS5a detail that should not have been included in the promotional email for customers.

Performance mode would have dynamic 4K resolutionAlthough there is no confirmation from an official source, this information details that the title would have a resolution mode on PlayStation 5 Native 4K at 30 frames per secondwhile the second option would be aimed at those seeking greater fluency, with 4K dynamic resolution and 60 frames per second. If this ends up being official, we would need to know what the dynamic resolution of this second mode more focused on performance will be like.

Be that as it may, God of War: Ragnarok has its release date set on PS4 and PS5 (with cross-platform paid upgrade) for the next November 9, 2022. Although the map of one of its editions leaves us clues about the kingdoms that we will explore during the adventure, we have already looked for the possible gods and monsters that we will face along the way.

