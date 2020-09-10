A strategically important Atal tunnel connecting Manali to Leh is ready, PM Modi will inaugurate

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the strategically important Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Leh in Himachal Pradesh amid tension from China this month. About 3,500-4000 crore rupees have been spent on the construction of this tunnel built at an altitude of about 10,000 feet above sea level. This tunnel is extremely important from the point of view of military logistics. Also Read – India and Chinese foreign ministers to meet in Moscow shortly amid tension over LAC

Features of Atal Tunnel

– The world’s tallest Atal Tunnel is now almost ready for inauguration

– 8.8 km long strategic Rohtang tunnel to be opened by end of September

– 3,000 meters above sea level is built between Leh in Ladakh

– Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee announced the project on 3 June 2000

– The responsibility for its construction was assigned to the Border Roads Organization (BRO)

– 3,200 crore rupees tunnel will reduce 47 km in 464 km distance between Manali and Leh

– The construction of this tunnel will save 2 to two and a half hours in 8 hours of travel time

– Lahaul was cut off from the rest of the country for about six months due to snowfall, now there will be connectivity for 12 months

– The ambitious Atal Tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to the areas beyond Leh and Ladakh

– This tunnel has a capacity of passing 5000 vehicles per day at a speed of 80 km per hour. Also Read – Atal Tunnel: World’s longest road tunnel ready, PM Modi will inaugurate, see great photos

1st pic is of escape tunnel which is below the road surface.2nd is after you exit the tunnel in north pic.twitter.com/UXKndxrDfr Also Read – Demonstration in Shimla in support of Kangana Ranaut, demand for dismissal of Maharashtra government – Sahil Pednekar (@ sahil11p) September 8, 2020

Recently, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the preparations before the inauguration. He directed the BRO officials to expedite the finalization of the tunnel, so that it could be prepared for inauguration by Prime Minister Modi by the end of September.

Today I am on Rohtang / Manali tour. We inspected Atal Tunnel, Rohtang and after meeting with BRO officials, discussed about the Prime Minister’s proposed program and the ongoing construction work. Tunnel work is almost complete, soon the Prime Minister will dedicate it to the public. pic.twitter.com/g7fMo81Kjg – Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) August 29, 2020

CM Thakur had told that the Prime Minister has shown keen interest in completing this mega project soon, which will not only be important from a strategic point of view, but besides generating employment and self-employment, it will also promote tourism activities in Lahaul-Spiti district. The tunnel through the Pir Panjal range has reduced the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km.

CM Thakur had said that the Atal Tunnel would be a boon for the residents of Lahaul, which remains cut off from the rest of the country for about six months due to heavy snowfall. The ambitious Atal tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to the areas ahead of Leh and Ladakh.