A streamer has revealed the money she earns from Onlyfans, and it’s much more than Ibai, AuronPlay and TheGrefg make together on Twitch

The world of streaming and in general the guild of content creators is really competitive. You have to be constantly reinventing yourself to be able to make a place in this world, which from the outside looks like something wonderful where you earn a lot of money. And although the latter is something completely unreal for 99% of people who bet on this work, some end up triumphing.

This is the case of the streamer de Twitch Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusawhich to the surprise of many posted all earnings he has had on the Onlyfans creation platform. And this is something that ends up being complemented by earnings on other networks such as Twitch itself, and also the advertising campaigns it carries out.

Manage to invoice millionaire figures in your Onlyfans account

And it is that despite the fact that this streamer flirts with sexuality on different platforms, performing ASMR sucking a microphone on Twitch or performing shows in her private pool in her room, her Twitter account It is very focused on business.. It was through a simple tweet where she published a list of everything that she had generated in Onlyfans month by month, in addition to the calculation of the total.

it’s not about the money.

It’s about sending a message pic.twitter.com/Bz2WXoTSAk — Amouranth (@Amouranth) July 8, 2022

As you can see, this content creator has had a total return of almost 34 million dollars, and removing taxes it came to stay at 27 million. A figure that is undoubtedly astronomical for many people. Although as he says in this message, he does not make it public for the amount of money, but to convey a message.

This figure is totally astronomical. And, if we compare it with the Spanish market of successful content creators, through the leak that Twitch confirmed of what streamers like Auronplay, Ibai or TheGrefg earned, it has managed to bill much more. Although always keeping in mind that these figures are old, without knowing today what they are earning only on one platform.

Through the small thread that he generated as a result of this information, he wanted to thank the entire team behind him. He has managed to generate a real working group that is behind the scenes to be able to achieve this milestone, and he wanted to offer your help to other women who want to start in this world de Onlyfans.

And this is mainly because it is seen how women can have a much easier time entering this world and automatically earning a salary. But the reality is quite different, since most of the people who enter here They find a great wall in front of them. This is a completely isolated case, since, as can happen on Twitch or YouTube, achieving success is a recipe that combines not only a lot of work, but also a lot of luck.

