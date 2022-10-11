A streamer infects a PC with a virus while doing a live broadcast in front of more than 60,000 users: what is ‘Monoxide’

No one would like to infect their PC with a virus, least of all in front of thousands of people, taking the risk of exposing all your information. The content creator IShowSpeed ​​has made us a brief representation of it in one of his last live shows through a whole show of lights and color on your PC.

The youtuber made a direct a few days ago on the platform, and just before finishing, he opened a suspicious file on ‘his computer’. After several warnings, the desktop went completely crazy, corrupting its entire interface and with multiple errors. As a last resort, he did not even hesitate to call the police in desperation, hoping that everything would be resolved.

Ignoring your system warnings is usually not a good thing

IShowSpeed ​​is well known on the Internet. He is dedicated to entertainment, and among the most prominent videos of him is the one in which he sets fire to his room by lighting a firecracker on the head of a Pikachu doll. Throughout these years he has shown no limit, always focusing his live shows and content on humor.

IShowSpeed’s PC got hacked live on stream pic.twitter.com/FM9reXk4yC — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 6, 2022

In one of his last live shows we see how the computer gets infected after executing a file. Ignoring all warnings from the operating system, he decides to go ahead, compromising the integrity of the team, all while broadcasting to thousands of people.

The malware, known as ‘Monoxide.exe’, is very interesting, since it is a Trojan written in C that affects the graphic elements of the interface, manipulating them in real time. In addition, also takes care of deleting all system files and overwriting the main boot record. The result is a string of graphical bugs and total chaos, followed by random applications opening. Of course, it is not a loop, and after a while, it stops. It was originally designed for Windows XP.

The content creator assures in the video that it is not a joke, but there are several reasons why you can think that everything is a montage. By this we mean that, yes, the virus is real, but everything indicates that it is not running on your PC. The first and most obvious is that, if the incident is of such magnitude, the broadcast would have probably cut off imminently. Also, the overacting doesn’t help either, something he has always used as a humorous outlet in his videos. In addition, the desktop of your system is practically without icons or applications, something that the streamer is not used to, since it is always full of programs.

The fact that this innocent prank is not real is something that his followers do not care about, as they are usually used to this type of video. In addition, this content creator is someone who, through these gags, usually goes viral on platforms such as TikTok or Instagram.