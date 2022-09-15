A streamer wanted to challenge YouTube by getting banned in record time and he finally did it: he did

It is not the first time that the spotlight has been directed at this content creator. ‘Ludwig’ hit an impressive milestone last year on Twitch, earning more than 280,000 subscribers through his ‘subathon’, where the streamer would live stream non-stop until he reached that goal. A short time later he switched to YouTube Gaming, a platform where he currently does his live shows.

Now the youtuber has reached another goal, although in a totally opposite direction to the one mentioned. And it is that during the live show on September 12, Ludwig managed to get banned from the platform in record time: about 90 seconds.

A ban in record time

This content creator is quite familiar with the ban. In fact, just three days after switching platforms, YouTube stopped streaming. However, in this case, Ludwig he wanted to take it as a challenge for his more than three and a half million subscribers on YouTube.

here is the speed run btw pic.twitter.com/ypewJb6fYh — cashus (@cashusx) September 12, 2022

And how did he get it? Well, live she tried in various ways. To do this, he set a timer, and began playing copyright-restricted media content. He tried it with Taylor Swift, with K-Pop, and even with the well-known “Babyshark”. Nevertheless, nothing was as effective as the combination that we can see in the tweet.

the content creator used Naruto’s “Fighting Dreamers” opening and a summary of the Juventus Turin match against US Salernitana. In just 91.61 his broadcast was cut with a warning message from YouTube referring to a “policy violation”.

Although only the YouTube warning appears on the live stream, when users tried to play the video generated from the live stream, it was clear that the cause of the ban was due to a rights claim. Apparently in North America any redistribution of Paramount+ content is grounds for ban. In this case, the summary of the game that he put on live was the property of said company.

After the end of the direct, Ludwig took chest of his achievement on Twitter stating the following: had achieved “the world record for the fastest ban on YouTube” in just 91 seconds. This also alerted some skeptics on the platform. And it is technically possible to get a faster ban through an offensive profile picture or name of the channel, or even showing nudity. Others also claimed that his camera box could be seen under the YouTube warning, indicating that at that time he had not yet been banned.

After the event, some fans joked that they couldn’t wait for Ludwig to return to Twitch. The content creator switched platforms with an exclusive deal from YouTube, a fairly common occurrence these days.