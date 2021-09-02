“A strong decision from FIFA is missing”: the harsh criticism of Gerardo Martino for the loan of players

The coach will not be able to count on the nine who have played the most minutes during his cycle. (Photo: José Méndez / EFE / File)



Gerardo Martino Nothing was saved in the absence of Raúl Jiménez for the first match of the National Team against Jamaica. The coach of the Mexican team knows how important are playoffs and how vital it is with all the elements to make up the best possible payroll.

That is why the refusal of the Wolverhampton surrendering to Raúl Jiménez has not gone down well for the Argentine strategist, who has emphasized the importance of establishing clear criteria that are applicable to all countries.

“What is lacking is a stronger decision by FIFA in relation to not releasing them or releasing them, but that is for all countries”

The Tata recognized that the presence of Jiménez is of utmost importance for the collective and he recalled that during all these months he had maintained communication with the attacker during his recovery process. “It is vital for us to have him. We were in permanent contact with him. I had the desire to be present in the qualifying rounds ”, he highlighted.

At first it was a generalized measure by the Premier League the one that was going to prevent the presence of Jiménez in the triple playoff date. However, the FIFA He interceded on behalf of the national teams and asked the British clubs to let their players go. Thus, it was achieved that certain players could travel to countries that are in the UK red list.

Given the difficulties presented by the current context, Martino said he is aware of how complex it is to make decisions. But he urged FIFA to act evenly.

“It has been a very special situation for a year and a half. I have always recognized the commitments of all parties. It is very important that the clubs participate with their selection. What is lacking is unanimity of criteria: there are leagues where there is consensus not to send a footballer, but there are footballers who have attended. It needs to be unanimous and equally for all countries ”.

For its part, the management leadership has also established its position. Through a statement, the governing body of national soccer attacked against the Wolves. “The Mexican Soccer Federation has made the necessary arrangements before the corresponding instances of FIFA, who today notified the Wolverhampton Club that if the player is not released, he will not be eligible to participate with his Club, during the FIFA window plus an additional period of 5 days ”, you can read.

The Federation also recalled the instructions that the FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, had done in relation to the refusal of the main European leagues to yield to their selected: “Many of the best players in the world compete in the spanish league and the english league, and we believe that these countries also share the responsibility of preserving and protecting the sporting integrity of competitions around the world ”, stated the Swiss lawyer.

Questioned about the absences of Mexican players who play in the Serie A (Hirving Lozano and Johan Vásquez) the DT clarified that both cases were different. “The two were summoned. Lozano stated that he was not 100%. We automatically remove it from the list. It has nothing to do with a restriction problem. Johan’s thing has to do with an injury that apparently dragged after the Olympics ”.

Martino mentioned that there was a request from Genoa, somewhat confused, not to yield to the Mexican medalist under the argument of injury. From the coaching staff they chose not to cause problems for Vásquez. “In our desire to create the best conditions for you to become embedded in Genoa, we do not call you. The club sheltered itself in an injury and we chose not to create an inconvenience for him, ”said the helmsman, who ended up calling Julio Cesar Dominguez to fill that gap.

