A studio behind an NFT game goes bankrupt after losing almost a million dollars in cryptocurrencies

Pixie Interactive, authors of the Play-to-Earn title Northern Guilds, has filed for bankruptcy.

While the influx of NFTs and the blockchain technology in the video game industry has generated some debate in relation to its usefulness, what is clear is that, after a start that seemed promising, the projects that implement these elements are not going through a good time, especially after the collapse of the cryptocurrencies.

The company is $800,000 in debt.Now we know of a new case that affects the industry and that exemplifies what is happening. As Martijn van Wezel has reported, Pixie Interactive studio has filed for bankruptcy after their project with the Play-to-Earn Northern Guilds game did not work out as expected, but mostly due to the loss of value of the assets they invested in.

The Dutch company invested thousands of dollars in LUNA, one of the cryptocurrencies that crashed recently, which resulted in losses of about $800,000with thousands of dollars in debt they can’t afford and employees accusing the founders of spending company tax money on crypto investments.

Pixie Interactive employees they have lost their jobs just a week after the company told them of the situation they were in, though some team members are working to salvage Northern Guilds IP and assets, which will initially not be supported any further.

It is not the first time that we know of cases of this style, with studios having to stop their developments due to the cryptocurrency fluctuation on which they base their projects. After the last widespread collapse, our colleague Alberto Pastor shared a reflection in an opinion column in which he talks about this loss of value and assesses whether we are really facing elements that could contribute something useful to the world of video games.

More about: NFT, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Northern Guilds and Pixie Interactive.