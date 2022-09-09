A study links the flu vaccine with a lower risk of suffering a stroke

“These results are yet another reason for people to get vaccinated against the flu every year,” said the author of the work (Efe)

Getting an annual flu shot may be linked to a lower risk of stroke. Researchers from the University of Alcalá in Madrid, Spain, came to this conclusion after analyzing the health data of more than 75,000 people, many of whom had suffered a stroke in the last 14 years.

The study, whose conclusions were published in Neurologythe medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, discussed ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain and is the most common type of stroke.

Francisco J. de Abajo is MD, MPH, PhD from the university that carried out the work of which he is the author and assured that “this observational study suggests those who get a flu shot have a lower risk of stroke. To determine if this is due to a protective effect of the vaccine itself or other factors, more research is needed.”

Strokes occur when a blocked vein or burst vessel prevents blood from reaching the brain (Getty)

For the study, the researchers looked at a health care database in Spain and identified people who were at least 40 years old and had had a first stroke during a period of 14 years before. Each person who had a stroke was compared to five people of the same age and gender. There were 14,322 people who had a stroke and 71,610 people who did not have a stroke.

The researchers then looked at whether people had received the flu vaccine at least 14 days before their stroke, or earlier than that date for those who did not have a stroke.

The researchers found that 41.4% of those who had a stroke had been vaccinated against the flu, compared to 40.5% of those who did not have a stroke. But people who got their annual booster were more likely to be older and have other conditions, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, that would make them more likely to have a stroke. Once the researchers adjusted for those factors, they found that those who received a flu shot were 12% less likely to have a stroke than those who had not received one.

Researchers found that those who received a flu shot were 12% less likely to have a stroke than those who had not (Andina)

“These results are yet another reason for people to get a flu shot every year.especially if they have a higher risk of stroke”, considered de Abajo, for whom “being able to reduce the risk of stroke by taking such a simple action is very convincing”.

Because the study was observational, it does not prove that getting a flu shot reduces the risk of stroke. It only shows an association, so the authors believe there could be other factors that were not measured that could affect stroke risk.

Previous studies had shown that the flu itself can increase the risk of stroke, suggesting that vaccines may simply help prevent them by preventing people from becoming infected in the first place.

Strokes occur when a blockage in a vein or a burst vessel prevents blood from reaching the brain.. They are usually triggered by a buildup of cholesterol or high blood pressure, which weaken the arteries and gradually narrow them over time.

