A study revealed that repeated heading in soccer generates “specific alterations” in the brain in the long term

Brighton’s Dan Burn jumps to head the ball during a Premier League matchday (Photo: Reuters)

According to a study of soccer players in Norway, repeated headers and accidental head impacts in football cause changes in blood patterns in the brain, which could interfere with signaling pathways. The research reviewed by a specialized medical team was published in the journal Brain Injury and it’s the latest item in a growing body of evidence pointing to the dangers of pitching.

‘Specific alterations’ discovered in microRNA levels in the brain by analyzing blood samples from 89 professional players from the highest category of the Nordic country. MicroRNAs are molecules that help regulate gene expression, through which DNA instructions are converted into products, such as proteins, in body fluids. The findings suggest that, given the change in levels, they can be used as biomarkers to detect brain injuries early.

The scientists samples were taken from players after accidental head impacts in matches and after specifically designed training sessions: Forty-eight of those analysed, selected from three different teams, participated in a session that included repetitive head exercises from set pieces and similar scenarios. They also performed one that involved another high-intensity exercise, without allowing head contact.

The studies revealed a modification in the microRNA of soccer players (Photo: Reuters)

The results found specific changes in certain microRNA levels but the numbers were not affected by the difference in intensity in the exercises. The result is that, in addition to potentially detecting a brain injury, the amount of microRNA can also differentiate the severity of the injury.

Stian Bahr Sandmo the Oslo Sports Trauma Research Center at the Norwegian School was one of the doctors who led the study explained: “It is a relatively small sample experimental study, but future findings that expand our research could ultimately lead to a better understanding of the potentially dangerous effects of repetitive head impacts.”.

The risks involved in headers have become a major topic of conversation in football. New guidance was issued in July to limit Premier League and Football League players to 10 “higher strength” headers in training sessionsalthough there are questions about whether those guidelines are being followed.

Nuno Espírito Santoformer coach of Tottenham Hotspur, publicly admitted to having ignored them during his short time. In-match concussion protocols have also been tried in English football, allowing two replacements for players who have suffered head injuries and mandatory analysis as soon as the accident occurs.

KEEP READING:

Kylian Mbappé would request the departure of one of PSG’s new stars as a condition to renew his contract

Storm Eunice hit the Tottenham stadium and moved its entire roof: the reasons that explain why it was not damaged

Agüero, without filter: the heart problem that withdrew him, the talk with Scaloni to go to the World Cup and Guardiola’s praise of Gallardo in private