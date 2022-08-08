A study reveals that many iOS games in Belgium use loot boxes when it is prohibited

82% of the 100 games that have received the most from iPhone have been through loot boxes.

It’s no secret that Belgium got serious about loot boxes, to the point of ban them in the country. In this case it seems that the law is not being fulfilled due to what is revealed by a study carried out by Leon Y. Xiao, an expert in the field, which reveals that many of the iOS games skip the measures imposed for the Belgian country.

The study has pointed out that of the 100 Belgian games that generated the most on iOS during May 2021, 82% had loot box monetization. As revealed by Gamesindustry.biz, Leon Y. Xiao’s report notes that the law only provides “a false sense of security“.

The law is not working in the Belgian country and should be rethoughtXiao closes his study by concluding that the law is not working in the Belgian country and that should be reconsidered due to its ineffectiveness in mobile games. Although it has not served much in this respect, some great video game companies if they have adapted to the law. We have the last case with Diablo Immortal, which cannot be downloaded in the Belgian country.

Even so, Spain also wants to stand out in its law to regulate loot boxes. Among the most outstanding measures was that the game will be forced to ask for your ID to proceed with the purchase of the loot box. Cryptocurrencies and NFTs will also be subject to this law.

