A substance from a psychedelic mushroom could treat alcoholism, according to a study

In the absence of an accurate treatment for some cases of alcoholism, a group of scientists evaluated a substance from a psychedelic fungus

The addiction al alcohol It is a pathology that, in many cases, fails to obtain a response even if several treatments are started. About this group is that a team of scientists, led by researchers from the NYU Grossman School of Medicineevaluated the use of a substance coming from a psychedelic mushroom that, together with a treatment psychotherapeutic, showed encouraging results. However, there are some reservations about its application.

As reported in a statement issued by the New York University Langone Center for Psychedelic Medicine“ two doses of psilocybin, a compound found in psychedelic mushrooms, reduces binge drinking by 83% on average among heavy drinkers when combined with psychotherapy ”.

The work, which was published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, sought to explore how this substance could help reduce alcohol consumption in those with a persistent addiction. For this, a randomized, double-blind clinical trial was carried out with 93 participants of both sexes, between 25 and 65 years of age, lasting 32 weeks.

The results come from the analysis, for eight months, of a group of 93 men and women, between 25 and 65 years old, who had been diagnosed with alcohol dependence (Getty)

“The results of this trial showed that psilocybin given in combination with psychotherapy produced significant reductions in the percentage of days of heavy drinking compared to those produced by active placebo and psychotherapy,” the experts stated in the paper.

“Our findings strongly suggest that therapy with psilocybin it’s a medium promising to treat the alcohol use disordera complex disease that has been notoriously difficult to manage,” said Dr. Michael Bogenschutzpsychiatrist, director of the NYU Langone Center for Psychedelic Medicine and lead author of the study, in a statement issued by the said health center.

The clinical trial found that, in combination with psychotherapy, psilocybin helped treat people’s alcohol use disorder. In this sense, the researchers found that almost half of the patients (48 in total) who had received between 1 and 3 doses of psilocybin and had twelve sessions of psychotherapy reduced their alcohol consumption by 83% . Meanwhile, those who received a placebo, lowered their consumption by 51%.

The study highlights that “psilocybin administered in combination with psychotherapy produced significant reductions” / (Getty)

“If these effects are replicated, I think this would really represent a breakthrough. . Beyond alcohol use disorder, this approach may prove useful in treating other addictions, such as smoking and cocaine and opioid abuse,” said Bogenschutz.

For the main author of the study, according to the journal Time, “the efficacy of psilocybin may have to do with how it affects the brain”. According to research, psilocybin promotes neuroplasticity, which allows people to change the way they think and behave.

Along the same lines, previous studies have found that psilocybin helps treat depression, which often co-occurs with substance use disorder. Although on this occasion, the volunteers should not present any psychiatric pathology, since the scientists sought to obtain results that do not “hide or overlap” the objective of the study.

Participants were offered 12 weeks of psychotherapy (Getty)

While the results of this study are encouraging, fewer than 50 patients received psilocybin during the clinical trial. This means that there is still a long way to go before this substance can be used to treat a wider population .

According to Bogenschutz, more work is needed to document the effects of psilocybin. For this reason, the research team plans to conduct a larger multicenter trial under the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Investigational New Drug Application.

Beyond these results that may appear encouraging, experts warn that psilocybin should not be experimented with outside of clinical settings, because its effects can be risky in an uncontrolled setting; since it is a substance with hallucinogenic potential.

