A Suitable Boy star on ‘stress’ of iconic position: “It’s not my job to satisfy everyone”

Taking on one of literature’s most iconic roles could be daunting for any actor – and for A Suitable Boy’s lead Tanya Maniktala, the six-part collection additionally marks her first main on-screen position.

The BBC One collection is customized from Vikram Seth’s sprawling e-book of the identical title, and Maniktala performs its protagonist, Lata, a younger college pupil dwelling in North India in 1951.

Nevertheless, the younger actor has confused that in taking on such a memorable character, she knew she couldn’t “satisfy everyone”.

Talking to RadioTimes.com and different press, Maniktala stated, “After all, of course [I felt pressure], at first I used to be so afraid that I can by no means dwell up to the excessive [expectations]. My finest good friend loves this e-book, so after I advised her I’m enjoying Lata, she was the primary one to inform me, ‘If you happen to do not do an excellent job, I believe we’re over’.”

She continued, "I imply, expectations include all types of stuff you do… I'd say, if I really feel I did justice to the character, the viewers would see it. It's not my job to satisfy everyone. I do what I really feel the character wants, and it's for the viewers to decide in the event that they prefer it or not."



The actress makes her debut in a forged that includes some of Bollywood’s largest names, together with main man Ishaan Khatter (Past the Clouds, Dhadak) and Tabu (The Namesake, Life of Pi).

