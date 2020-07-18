A Suitable Boy’s Tabu almost played a very different role

Andrew Davies’ adaptation of A Suitable Boy is arriving on BBC One later this month, telling the story of 4 massive households in North India throughout the early years of the nation’s independence.

The six-part drama, primarily based on Vikram Seth’s basic novel, stars a number of high Indian expertise, together with Lifetime of Pi’s Tabu, who performs stunning courtesan Saaeda Bai within the miniseries.

Nevertheless, the award-winning Tabu was almost forged in a fully different role by the drama’s director Mira Nair.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com, Tabu revealed that Nair was contemplating her for the role of Mrs Rupa Mehra, the overbearing mom of protagonist Lata who is decided to seek out her daughter a appropriate boy to marry.

“[Nair] mentioned, ‘I’m doing A Suitable Boy and I’m going to return to you quickly for it, you be prepared in about two or three months. There are these two roles and also you decide the role you need however what I really need you for is Saeeda Bai,’” Tabu mentioned, explaining how she turned concerned within the drama.

“Initially she was pondering [about casting me in another role] however she was at all times very clear, she mentioned, ‘I need you to play Saeeda Bai,’” she added.

When requested which different character she was being thought-about for, Tabu replied: “I feel the mom. However I wished to play Saeeda Bai and she or he mentioned, ‘If you wish to play Saeeda Bai, you do Saeeda Bai.”

In Seth’s 1993 novel, Saeeda Bai is a courtesan and musician who Maan Kapoor, the son of a revered politician, begins a controversial love affair with. Within the BBC’s adaptation, Maan is played by Indian movie actor Ishaan Khatter.

With Tabu forged as Saeeda Bai, actress Mahira Kakkar as a substitute performs Rupa Mehra, who is decided to type out an appropriate organized marriage for her apathetic daughter Lata.

A Suitable Boy begins Sunday 26th July at 9pm. You’ll be able to see what else is on with our TV Information.