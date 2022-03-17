A sumo wrestler against hordes of zombies in feudal Japan: pay attention to the trailer of this curious roguelike

Ed-0: Zombie Uprising presents trailer and date its release in early access through Steam.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated March 16, 2022, 16:12 8 comments

D3 Publisher and Lancarse Ltd. have announced today the launch this coming spring in early access for PC via Steam of Ed-0: Zombie Uprising, an intense action, survival and dungeon exploration video game where you will have to travel to Japan in the Edo period to fight hordes of zombies hungry.

Designed for brutal strategic battles, Ed-0: Zombie Uprising features a roguelike proposal where no dungeon will be the same, so the criteria of the players will be of the utmost importance. Thus, they will have to face unique challenges with a wide variety of random elements and surrounded by dangerous enemies. Players will unlock more as they play (and succeed) with a growing number of options to customize builds to their liking, with the option to turn up the difficulty level to test your skill.

But why do you have to face zombies in Ed-0: Zombie Uprising? As stated in a statement, the world behind this video game is one where the industrial revolution triggered a zombie apocalypse which, now, threatens to reach Japan, isolated from the outside world by the seclusion policy of the Edo Shogunate.

Accompanying the news you can see a first trailer of the proposal, as well as several images. Ed-0: Zombie Uprising will be released in early access on April 4 for 19.99 euros / dollars. Its managers guarantee up to 10 hours of content and are looking for a full release on PC within six months.

If you’re looking to travel to a bygone Japan plagued by similar perils, you might want to check out Nioh 2, the latest installment in the RPG series.

More about: Ed-0: Zombie Uprising, Lancarse and D3Publisher.