A surprising case surfaced in Bihar, 65-year-old woman became ‘mother’ 8 times in 14 months!

Patna: A case has come to light in Bihar in which a 65-year-old woman became pregnant eight times in the last 14 months and became the mother of 8 girls. You must be surprised to hear this, but the record recorded in the government department is telling a similar story. According to this, a 65-year-old woman has given birth to eight girls in the last 14 months.

In another similar case, another woman has become the mother of 5 girls in the last 9 months. Actually, it is believed that this may be why some women have done this to get the 'incentive' given for giving birth to girls.

In fact, under the provision of the National Health Mission, on giving birth to a girl child, the state health department gets Rs 1,400 as 'incentive'.

65-year-old Leela Devi of Mushahari block of Muzaffarpur has taken her share of incentive for all 8 female babies in the last 14 months. Another such woman, Sonia Devi, has also taken incentive money for all 5 female babies in the last 9 months. Whereas these women have become mother only on paper.

Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh has constituted a high-level inquiry committee headed by an additional district magistrate to investigate the matter.

Singh said, “Prima facie it looks like a scam. It may be that government officials are involved in this. We have formed a team to investigate. “