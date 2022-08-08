A Swiss laboratory could have the recipe for the biodegradable batteries of the future

The Swiss EMPA has been working on a model based on paper, inks and wax for 10 years, and it is already functional.

Although there are already sand batteries to accumulate energy, what you really need to power your electronic devices are other kind of accumulators functional, autonomous and efficient; and there is a Swiss laboratory (well, the EMPA, or Swiss Federal Laboratory for Materials Science and Technology) that seems to have found a “simple” solution whose recipe looks like something out of a chemistry class:

A sheet of paper



Sal



Wire



Bee wax



Graphite (from a pencil)



Zinc



Coal



Agua

For now you are going to have to wait a bit —we already see you going to the hyper to buy charcoal, wax and pencils—, because the development of these biodegradable “batteries” is not yet applicable to situations of real use. With this, it is not that the ballot is going to solve you if you are on summer vacation and you have left the Switch charger at home. Now, what it can power are small electronic devices.

To be excruciatingly precise, we tell you that the EMPA prototype is capable of producing 150 µW/cm² at 0.5 milliamps for achieve a voltage of 0.2 volts. It is not much, indeed, but it is enough to run self-diagnostic devices for diabetics, maintain the temperature of vaccines or even to power an alarm clock. To understand how these batteries work, check out the “ingredients” list and scroll back down to see how it all comes together, according to EMPA.

“Battery […] it is made with at least one square centimeter cell that is made up of a rectangular sheet of paper printed with three inks. The salt, which is nothing more than common salt (sodium chloride), is spread along the strip of paper, and the wax is impregnated on one of the short sides. On one of the sides an ink composed of graphite flakes that act as the positive pole of the battery (the cathode), while the other prints the other zinc powder inkwhich acts as the by the negative (the anode). A third ink containing graphite flakes and carbon black is applied to both sides of the sheet, about the other inks. The latter constitutes the current collectors that connect the poles to two cables attached to the ends of the cell.”

“by adding a small amount of water, the salts impregnated in the paper dissolve, releasing charged ions and causing the electrolyte to conduct them. These ions activate the battery by dispersing across the paper, oxidizing the zinc in the ink, which release electrons. By closing the circuit (externally), electrons are transferred from the zinc anode via graphite and carbon ink, the cables and the device, up to the graphite cathode. This reduces ambient oxygen. Thus, this redox reaction generates an electrical current capable of powering an external electronic device“.

Well now you’ll understand why Gustav Nystrom and his team has been working on this class of biodegradable batteries for 10 years now. We can only dream of a world in which let’s not depend on lithium, cobalt or aluminum; in which the batteries are made of printed pieces of paper that feed themselves with water to function.

More about: Batteries and Ecology.