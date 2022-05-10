a tactical RPG that puts a macabre end to the story of the British knights

The arthurian mythology is one of the best excuses to set an RPG of dark fantasy and that has been at the same time one of the most forgotten by the video game. British folklore may not be very extensive, but it has served as the basis for many worlds that we have traveled in this medium of entertainment such as the most recent Elden Ring.

Yes, it is a fantastic style that is very hackneyed in popular culture and that its area of ​​influence affects Europe, so we find many parallels between this and the folklore of the north of the continent. I say this because until King Arthur: Knight’s Tale I had not seen any unfolding study in such a way. exceptional in it deep symbolism and the enormous range of possibilities and stories of the Matter of Brittany. Knight’s Tale is harsh, vast, dark and no mercybut he knows how to engage from the first minute and, best of all, he has managed to change the frown that his version of early access.

In fact, that is why this analysis may have taken a little longer than expected. This Neocore proposal is cooked to slow fire and with the experience of his first ten hours in the early access, I set out to unravel in its entirety what this title offers beyond that initial surprise. domeets expectations? Well, King Arthur Knight’s Tale is not a game for everyone, but the fact that it has deprived me of enjoying other games even though I have a certain reluctance towards turn-based action games recently, I think answers that question with a huge and loud yes.

The stories are told by the living, the legends, by the dead

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale is tough from the get-go, but it’s also misleading for the player who doesn’t know what he’s up against or who may have a vague idea thanks to his early installments. And it is that this title is nothing but the end of a trilogy that began as a saga of real-time strategy and management in the purest style of Total War. King Arthur: The Role-Playing Wargame and King Arthur II: The Role-Playing Wargame hit the nail on the head, but halfthey lacked going further and not having the shadow of The Creative Assembly behind them.

In fact, detaching itself from real-time strategy has allowed the Hungarian studio to tackle a story much more interesting —a more traditional narrative after all because its first installments only offered small narrative snippets in the form of cinematics— which takes us to Avalon, the magical kingdom of Great Britain. Those first two installments addressed the stories of Excalibur or the conquest of the British kingdoms, the starting point of Knight’s Tale presents us with a “what if?”a what would happen if Arthur and Mordred, son of the king himself and his enemy, died at the end of the massive battle that both staged and were resurrected to become something wicked.





Not a game for everyone, but great for your audience

Is it enough to catch us? Undoubtedly. Knight’s Tale is a buffetthere is a lot to taste, but NeocoreGames has been able to disseminate the narration of this adventure in more than 20 hours game, at least in its main campaign. Here we will tour the kingdoms of Avalon, the fantastic place beyond the well-known britain where Camelot is located as the pillar of the Arthurian kingdom. In these fantastic wastelands we will face deities, magicians, witches and all kinds of nightmare beings while we search for our father to send him back to the grave.

In fact, that macabre continuation of the history of the good Arthur is complemented by a good use of the Matter of Britain, the set of books, writings and stories of the English Middle Ages. If you are as familiar with these stories as I am, finding characters like Lancelot, Gawain, Lady Dindraine or Sir Kay not only it’s comforting, since his presentation is almost like that of a superhero, but it is a certain pity to see how they have ended up here. After all, reaching these shores implies a curse on your head or an agonizing death that has turned you into a kind of hollow from Dark Souls —but tell Tristan, Isolde’s love, turned into a skeleton fueled by revenge—offering an even deeper glimpse melancholy of medieval Europe.

Playable structure available to the story





I once tried the version early access of the game, I was besieged by many doubts. Will you know how to keep up? Is there so much to tell for the playable structure of a turn-based action title to extend beyond tens of hours? The truth is that yes, and on top of that, it ensures that we always have something to do and, best of all, we have fun. Kinght’s Tale, comparing it to a recent Expeditions: Rome, leaves aside the overworld massive and offers us a very successful board game style; all accompanied by a macro management of Camelot that ends up being inconsequential after a few hours.

One of the most curious aspects is the impossibility of running time. In Knight’s Tale there are no shifts or day/night cycles, so the playable structure very accurately emulates that of Darkest Dungeon with millimetric management of our team of heroes to always have them at maximum health and free of injuries. dying is a possibilityalthough taking into account that many are corrupted characters, it is nothing more than a formality until they wake up again in the crypt, but that implies having to dispense with some of them during certain missions to heal their wounds or rise from the dead.





away from his way roguelike -which advance has not excited me much- this bit of added difficulty is a very interesting incentive to overcome the main and secondary missions of the game. Although there are small chores throughout the adventure, Knight’s Tale follows a classic linear game scheme with different missions that will appear once we complete the previous one. It may sound true soft spot, as the Hungarian team has not wanted to expand its universe and has gone to the simple, but it is better that way. Knight’s Tale is not lost in trifles and everything serves to tell a story of epic and revenge, but it also has time for the decisions.

In my hours of play I have not seen no capital that history changes, but how we face it, or rather with whom. The trust of the gentlemen of the old round table in our cause is won or lost by a moral decision such as leaving a drunken gentleman at ease, or stripping him of all his rights, losing a crucial ally. And it is that, although we control the evil son of Pendragón, the future of Avalon and Brittany does not have to be bad.





And once we are in motion, the sensation is, as I have commented on these lines, of playing with the warhammer miniatures, for example. Playing Knight’s Tale reminds me of those games with the Game Workshop figures and, although it still sins quite simpleI think its simplicity is a virtue. There are no different heights and sometimes the fights are tug-of-wars of attacks and defenses until we finish off the entire enemy group. Kinght’s Tale knows how to escalate the difficulty and surprise with new enemies after a few hours, but for the most avid player, this will be a country walk.

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale PC Performance





Being an exclusive PC game, it is always good to break down what we thought of the performance of the same. Considering that the first time we could see Knight’s Tale was in early access, the improvement has been remarkable but we are talking about a game that will give too many headaches to lower performance systems.

minimum requirements recommended requirements operating system Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit processor Intel i5-4690 / AMD FX 4350 Intel i7 4770k / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X RAM memory 8 GB of RAM 16 GB of RAM Graphic card Nvidia GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 280X Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB / AMD RX580 storage 120 GB (Recommended on SSD) 120 GB (Recommended on SSD)

As for the PC that we have used for the tests —with a RTX 3060 TiIntel i5-12400 y 32 GB of RAM memory—, this one has had no problem moving Knight’s Tale to the highest graphic quality and to a resolution 1080p. However, the Hungarian team at NeocoreGames hasn’t put much effort into offering a wide range of graphic adjustment possibilities, a shame considering its exclusivity. Away from shadow adjustments, graphic level or grass rendering, Knight’s Tale offers no third-party technology like NVIDIA DLSS and no support for AMD FSR.

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale is not a game that requires a lot of reflections and minimal response times, but one of the biggest problems with this title is its use of the GPU. With an MSI RTX 3060 Ti the consumption has been stable to 90%, reaching 95% in points of excessive graphic complexity. This is not a problem for a system like mine and I have managed to go well over 144 FPS on average, but for medium and low resource PCs, the use of the GPU can be determinant.