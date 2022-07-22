A taxi driver accused Manuel Neuer of being stingy after finding his wallet: the curious reward

Manuel Neuer made headlines after losing his wallet in a taxi (REUTERS / Heiko Becker)

Manuel Neuer He is one of the main figures of Bayern Munich and the German national team, but in the last few hours he was in the news as a result of an extra-football issue. Football player, thanks to a taxi driver, he got his wallet back, in which were 800 euros and some credit cards. However, in the center of the scene was the action of the athlete to recover his belongings.

The story began at Odeonsplatz, a central square in the city of Munich, where the driver, identified as Hazir S. by Sky Germanypicked up the doorman and a friend. “I recognized him right away, but I didn’t go near him”, explained the taxi driver in dialogue with the aforementioned medium. At the end of his working day, while cleaning the vehicle, the man found the captain’s wallet of the last Bundesliga champion.

It had, in addition to tickets for 800 euros, two credit cards and personal documents of the former Schalke 04 and world champion in Brazil 2014. Given this scenario, the driver drove to the address where he last saw him, but he did not have answers.

He got back into his car and went to the personal address that Neuer has on his document; but he didn’t find it either. He finally managed to hand over all of his belongings to a person from the German’s inner circle.

The way in which Manuel Neuer decided to thank the gesture was not well received by the taxi driver, who claimed to have traveled nearly 120 kilometers to return the wallet. Two weeks later he received a Bayern Munich shirt with 1 on the backbut without any kind of note or thanks. “The reward is a mockery. I have four children”, outline.

The newspaper Bildfor his part, stated that if the taxi driver had traveled that distance (120 kilometers) working he would have collected approximately 400 euros. However, although by law it would have been up to him to give 34 euros to return a wallet with that amount of money, the actions of the professional footballer were not well seen on social networks, where the player was accused of being stingy.

It is worth noting that Manuel Neuer, who after 11 seasons at the club won 10 Bundesligas, five German Cups, six German Super Cups, two Champions Leagues, two European Super Cups and two Club World Cups, according to the site Transfershas an annual salary of 11 million euros.

KEEP READING:

Juventus’ plan to get Leandro Paredes out of PSG

The drastic decision that Cristiano Ronaldo took to manage to leave Manchester United

The revenge of Bayern Munich after the signing of Lewandowski by Barcelona