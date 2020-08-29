A teacher from Japan sent books for children learning Japanese in this village in India

A Japanese teacher has sent books to the children learning Japanese in a district council school in a remote village in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, so that children can learn this language properly. Gadivat village, 25 km from Aurangabad, came into the limelight when the children of the local Zilla Parishad-run school started learning and speaking the Japanese language through a social media platform. Also Read – Maharashtra: Fines of Rs 1,000 for not wearing masks! Deputy Chief Minister said – Government is considering

The school decided to launch a foreign language program in September last year. Under this program, students of fourth to eighth grade were asked to choose a language of their choice. Most of them chose the Japanese language, wanting to acquire knowledge of robotics and technology. After this, a local Japanese expert started giving free online education to children. Also Read – AIMIM MP Threatens Maharashtra Government – Mosque to be opened, otherwise Namaz will be read on the streets

Education Extension Officer of Aurangabad District Council Ramesh Thakur said, “When Professor Prashant Pardeshi of National Institute of Japanese Language and Linguistics came to know about this initiative, he decided to help these children to learn foreign language better. did. He has been living in Japan for 25 years. Also Read – Maharashtra: 14,718 new cases of corona, 355 patients died, 9,136 patients recovered

Thakur said, ‘Pardeshi took the details of this program from me over the phone and sent six sets of books on Marathi and Japanese languages. We have got books, including a Japanese-Marathi dictionary, translated story books and books on grammar and other subjects. ”He said that the Zilla Parishad has decided to take the initiative to teach Japanese language in four more schools in the district.