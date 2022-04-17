A teammate of Messi was late for Paris Saint Germain training and his video went viral

Kurzawa, Messi’s teammate, was late for PSG training

It is a week of special preparation, a few hours before playing the classic against Olympic Marsella corresponding to Date 32 of the Ligue 1a player of Paris Saint Germain he made headlines for being late for training. Is about Layvin Kurzawaa French defender who shares a dressing room with Lionel Messi and the rest of the figures, who arrived at the venue Lodge Camp a few minutes late and his video went viral on social media.

Snowstormfrom 29 yearswho plays as a defender and is in the ranks of the PSG since the 2015/16 season, it was presented with a delay of 15 minutes to the training session this Saturday, just one day before the match against Marseilles. Arriving after the start time that the coaching staff headed by Mauricio Pochettinolived an unusual moment.

In the images that went viral on the networks, you see Layvin Kurzawa aboard his luxurious Ferrari 488, which is valued at more than half a million dollars, waiting at the main gate but without anyone attending. Even the Gallic footballer sounds his horn but there is no response.

Kurzawa, Messi’s partner, later showed on his Instagram account that he was able to enter PSG training

Finally, not getting any response and seeing that some fans of the PSG they had approached him to record it, Snowstorm he reversed and picked up speed in search of the rear entrance of the training ground. A few minutes later, he climbed a stories to his Instagram account in which it was seen that he was training in the gym, so everything indicates that he was finally able to access his team’s facilities.

The Paris Saint Germain from Lionel Messi will play this Sunday in the Princes Park front before Olympic Marseille which is directed by the Argentine jorge sampaoli. It is a party that can define the future of the Ligue 1since the PSG is a leader with 71 points and the Marseilles is his escort with 12 units less. “For us, tomorrow against Marseille is a final”commented Pochettino in the pre-match.

