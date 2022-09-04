A technological error generated confusion during the day of the plebiscite in Chile

Polling station in Santiago de Chile (Reuters)

Social networks exploded in Chile this sunday after some cell phones mistakenly changed the schedule automaticallydespite the fact that the modification was postponed for next week.

The date change was made to avoid confusion in the middle of the day of the constitutional plebiscitebut there was still surprise and comments and complaints abounded.

The date, originally set for September 4, moved to Sunday the 11th, although many phones had the time assigned in their systems and kept the calendar, automatically changing the time, causing alarms will sound 60 minutes earlier than planned.

“I realized when I left, because it was a little dark, but I didn’t associate it either. When I arrived at the door of the premises, a soldier told me that the time on my phone had changed,” said Paula Hernández, a polling officer who unknowingly arrived at the voting center very early. Still, she tried to take the subject in good spirits. “Today you have to have the best face, because it is a historic day. With much encouragement. Let everything go normally and people arrive happy, ”he told the channel. 24 hours.

“I fell into the cell phone trap. But we are in the best of spirits. It is going to be a very happy day for the country, there are going to be historic votes,” said Felipe, another member of the polling station in Maipú.a ADN Radio.

Voting starts at 9, and TV and radio stations constantly prompt viewers to check the hours on their phones. “Did you wake up and the time on your devices was changed? Don’t you know what time it is? Remember to check the real time”, the Undersecretary of Telecommunications wrote on Twitter.

The message was answered by several people who expressed their annoyance for having woken up or even left their homes earlier than they wanted.

I arrived 1 hour before the polling place 😭 — 𝐊𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐲 🏳️‍🌈 (@kittyshica) September 4, 2022

Did you also change the time on the phone?? — Marion (@marionnomas) September 4, 2022

I used to go to work at 8, but the cell phone played tricks on me with the time change and I woke up an hour earlier — RODRIGO (@rodripipe) September 4, 2022

No one notified my cell phone that the time was not changed..

What disrespect!! — Gloria Spencer (@Gloriaspencer) September 4, 2022

My cell phone changed the time, I’m going to vote thinking it was 9 and the car tells me it’s 8!!! – Flirtatious 🇨🇱🇨🇱💪🏼💚 PATRIOT (@CoquetaMidv) September 4, 2022

In these cases, users must manually change the time on their phones, and will probably do so again next Sunday unless their systems are updated.

To change the time on Android, you have to select Settings to open the configuration menu, then to the Date and Time option to check if it is in Automatic mode. If the option is disabled, the correct date, time, and time zone are manually chosen.

On iPhone, the Settings app opens and the “General” option opens. In “Date and time”, the option “Auto adjust” is activated or the time and date can be changed manually.

Also, some users indicated that the error was fixed by restarting their computers.

