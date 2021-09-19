A teenager killed his mother, father and sister, and uploaded disturbing images of the bodies to social networks

The triple murder-suicide occurred Wednesday at a trailer park in San Patricio County, Texas.



A 15-year-old Texas teenager murdered his mother, father, sister, and two dogs, then posted graphic photos of their bodies on social media., warning that he was going to commit a shooting at the school. Once surrounded by the police, he committed suicide.

The police revealed that the minor, William Quince Colburn III, posted “disturbing” photos of the murdered family. Among the victims are the teenager’s parents, 63-year-old William Colburn Jr., 53-year-old Jana Colburn, his 13-year-old sister, Emma Colburn, and their two pets.

Colburn III posted disturbing photos of the murders on social media before taking his own life



Police officers began investigating Colburn III after being alerted to disturbing images he posted last Wednesday to a group on social media, the Aransas Pass Police Department explained in a statement. In the post, Colburn III threatened to continue his raid of violence in a school but did not say which one.

Finally, police located the teenager Wednesday night in a trailer park near Aransas Pass. When asked to leave, he refused, so a negotiation began.

After a few minutes of shouting exchanges, the authorities heard a gunshot and the blow of someone falling to the ground, said the police. When the uniformed officers entered the motor home, they found Colburn III dead from a gunshot wound, as well as the bodies of three other victims.

Another of the daughters of the murdered couple, Mahria Batts, heard the sad news the next morning, when her mother had her birthday.

Texas police say William ‘Buck’ Colburn Jr., his wife Jana Colburn, and their daughter Emma Colburn were killed by William ‘Fifteen’ Colburn III



“This morning, we all got up excited to congratulate our mother on her 53rd birthday,” she revealed on a GoFundMe page. “But instead, we have been devastated by news that has broken our hearts,” he wrote. “As you can imagine, this is difficult for us right now,” he said. “We are hurt. We don’t understand it. We are lost. We are angry, ”he added.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera was grateful for the swift police action in the case. “I’m glad we were able to find him before something worse could have happened,” Rivera said.

He claimed that had it not been for the ‘swift action’ of the social media team and the alert from other teens within the group where the threat was made, “we might as well have been working on an even more tragic event this morning.”

The teen was not registered at any local school and authorities believe he was home schooled.. “I’m not sure which school he planned to attack, but he certainly had the weapons and ammunition to do so,” Rivera said.

Colburn III appears with his sister Emma and his father Colburn Jr.

When they found him, already lifeless, the teenager had at least two pistols and a rifle.

Days ago, two Florida teenagers were arrested after authorities in the city of Fort Myers, on the west coast of the peninsula, discovered that they had concrete plans to carry out a mass shooting at their middle school, which would have been comparable with the murders carried out on February 14, 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in the city of Parkland in South Florida, where 17 people (14 students and 3 school employees) died.

The incident occurred at Marsh Middle School. A student told a teacher that one of the now detained had a gun in his backpack. School authorities immediately intervened and determined that the student was working in conjunction with another student. The minors, two boys ages 13 and 14, are now being held in a juvenile prison facing charges of conspiracy to carry out a mass shooting.

When the police intervened, they discovered that the children were studying in detail how the Columbine massacre occurred in 1999. At that time, two students entered the Littleton, Colorado high school with weapons, killing 12 students and a teacher. . The Fort Myers students had details of what the Columbine killers’ operation had been like.

