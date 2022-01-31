A tennis player downplayed Nadal’s historic title in Australia: “Anyone can win a Grand Slam if Djokovic doesn’t compete”

Rafael Nadal won his 21st Grand Slam title and overtook Novak Djokovic in the table of greatest major tournament winners in history

Rafael Nadal monopolized all the flashes by consecrating himself in the Australian Open after winning an epic final against the Russian Daniil Medvedev. This conquest earned him to become the greatest grand slam tournament winner of all time, surpassing the Swiss Roger Federer and to Serbian Novak Djokovic. Although the world of sports as a whole surrendered at the feet of the Spaniard, there was a tennis player who minimized his conquest with a controversial publication on social networks.

the bosnian Damir Dzumhur, current number 123 in the ATP ranking, uploaded a story to his Instagram account in which he recalled the absence of Djokovic, who was deported from Australia days before the start of the tournament for not being vaccinated against coronavirus, and pointed directly at Rafa. “Anyone can win a Grand Slam if Novak (Djokovic) doesn’t compete”wrote the Sarajevo-born. And he added: “You are still the GOAT (acronym that refers to Greatest of all times, the best of all time), Djoker”.

The story that Damir Dzumhur uploaded to Instagram

This is not the first time that Dzumhur has publicly defended Nole. He had already done so days ago, in the midst of the scandal between the Serbian and the Australian government for his stay in the country. “No one deserved to be treated like this and especially someone who represents all the players like Novak does! I support a great man on and off the field”, he had posted, also in an Instagram story, after the deportation of the number one in the world.

Dzumhur, 29, is far from his best on the circuit today. He knew how to be number 23 in the ranking in 2018 and won three ATP tournaments, but then his performance fell, as did his position in the rankings. In 2022 the situation does not seem to have improved: he lost in the first round of the Bendigo challenger, did not qualify for the Australian Open and only reached the second round in the Quimper challenger, in France. What remains intact is obviously his good relationship with Djokovic.

The Bosnian came out in defense of Djokovic (Shutterstock)

This Sunday, Rafael Nadal (5th) was consecrated in Australian Open after beating the Russian Daniil Medvedev (2 °) por 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 and 7-5 in a game that lasted five hours and 25 minutes. Thus, he won the title of Grand Slam number 21 of his career, becoming the most winning of all time in major tournaments. The Spanish beat the Swiss Roger Federer and to Serbian Novak Djokovic, that both were left with 20.

KEEP READING:

From his doubts to return to tennis to the emotion of victory: Rafa Nadal’s confessions after winning the Australian Open

This is how the table of the top Grand Slam winners remained: Nadal enlarged his legend and surpassed Federer and Djokovic

Djokovic, Federer and the sports world surrendered to Rafa Nadal for his feat at the Australian Open