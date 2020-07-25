A terrorist killed in an encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday. A police officer said that the security forces conducted a siege and search operation this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of the city. Also Read – Encounter in UP: STF kills prize criminal Tinku Kapala for one lakh rupees

He said that during the search, the terrorists opened fire on the security forces. The security forces retaliated after which the encounter started.

He told that the encounter is still going on and more details are being awaited in this regard. According to the report, the slain terrorist has not yet been identified.