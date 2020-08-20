A terrorist killed in Kupwara turned out to be Pakistani, recruiting youth from Kashmir: Police

Srinagar: Another terrorist, who was killed along with the top commander of the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba in an encounter in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, has been identified as Pakistan’s terrorist Ali Bhai alias Danish. Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that it is a great success for the security forces to kill both the terrorists in an encounter. Also Read – Video: Thousands of people gathered to pay their last farewell to the martyred UP CRPF jawan in the village

Vijay Kumar had said that one of the slain terrorists was Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Naseeruddin Lone alias Saad Bhai, Lone had three CRPF personnel in Sopore on April 18 this year and three more force personnel in Handwara on May 4. Was involved in the murder. He said that an AK-47 rifle has been recovered from the possession of the loan which was attacked and snatched by a CRPF jawan at Vangam in Handwara on May 4. He said that this proves that he was involved in killing three CRPF personnel. He said that the killing of Lone and Danish is a big success for the forces.

A police spokesperson said that Ali Bhai was instrumental in bringing in members of various militant groups who infiltrated and was also involved in recruiting local youth for terrorist organizations. He said that Ali Bhai, along with Sajjad alias Hyder, who died earlier this week, was involved in several terrorist attacks on security forces and security installations.